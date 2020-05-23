7 Impressive Health Benefits of Golf

Golf is one of the games that became popular amongst the people who are rich and slowly descended on the rest of the people. This game is, as some will say, not hard to learn how to play, but can be hard to perfect since it requires a lot of precision and dedication. As with any sport, this one has a lot of health benefits for the players.

1. It is a good exercise

When it comes to the exercises, we all try to find sports that will increase the heart rate and burn calories. Golf is considered a low impact sport, since the heart rates are not that high while practicing, but they still go up and can have an impact on the caloric reduction during the day. Depending on the speed and time spent on the court the calories that can be burned go from fifty to two hundred which is good enough for a sport that is low impact. Of course, this is a statistical assumption; it all depends on how much energy you are investing in playing, the speed of the game, and its duration. All in all, it is a good exercise to be involved in.

2. Adds up to those 10k steps

World Health Organization recommends ten thousand steps each day, or at least half an hour of brisk walk each day. By playing golf you will for sure get to the recommended numbers and may top them without even knowing. Golf requires a lot of walking, from one to the other location, so it will make you increase the step count. In addition to this, walking is beneficial for all the organs, and it will have positive effects on the muscular, bone, and circulatory system. It is essential to get proper shoes if you are planning to spend a day in the court in order to prevent the pain in the feet and as well to maintain the proper posture during the game.

3. Better sleep quality

As the game is designed to be played outside, the fresh air and a lot of walking will improve the quality of sleep in the long term. As there is nothing better than a good night’s sleep, this sport has proven to increase sleep quality in players. This is due to the few things, firstly the game is calming and it does not increase the heart rates too much. Secondly, the fresh air that the game is played on will increase the amounts of oxygen in the body and improve the overall oxygenation of the organs leading to better relaxation during the night. In addition, walking improves circulation in the whole body and it will make you feel more tired after the game, so you will fall asleep faster and will get into the deep sleep faster than before, ensuring a good night rest.

4. Improved mental health

This game requires a lot of calculations and thinking where and how to hit the ball, so it is very good for brain training not only for the body. One research has revealed that the ones that are playing this game have improved cognitive skills over time, as well as a reduction in the anxiety. In addition to this, golfers spend a lot of time outdoors, and it is known that spending time outside has a positive effect on both the body and mind. Since the brain is highly involved when playing, some players have noticed that they are better at assessing problems in everyday life, as well as improved focus and faster problem solving than before. This is very important since the benefit of the mind should never be neglected when choosing a sport to play.

5. Stress reduction

In the time we live in the stress is the biggest threat for the health of people, since it affects all organs and has no medicine that can directly affect it, just by changing the lifestyle you may reduce the adverse effects of stress. Golfing has been proven to be an excellent stress relief since it allows you to simply walk it off. In addition to this, the game improves focus and allows the play to get all into the game, making the problems that existed fade in the background. The assessment of the players has shown that there is a substantial decrease in the levels of the stress hormone cortisol in the body of the ones that are regularly playing it.

6. Less risky than other sports in terms of injuries

As mentioned this sport is considered to be low impact and the injuries that can be obtained here are so rare that it is seen to be one of the sports with least injuries. In addition to this, the injuries that can be obtained are very minor, and they go from simple ankle springs and back pain from holding a bat. It is essential to mention that proper posture is crucial to avoid injuries, as well as good equipment. A good set of clubs can decrease the possibility of injuries for at least fifty percent and it is smart to invest in a set that is high in quality. If you are eager to replace the old set with the new one, that will protect you and make you play even better visit this site, and find the best for you.

7. Eyesight improvements

There are speculations about this one since many scientists are still seeing into it, but the preliminary results have shown improvements in the eyesight of the players, especially when it comes to the focus and accommodation of the eye. This does not mean that the prescribed glasses may be put on the shelf, but it is a good exercise and prevention of the increase of the prescription over the years.

Conclusion

As you can see, one of the low impact sports may have very big benefits for the ones that are playing it. It affects all systems of organs and reduces stress; making the body better in the physical and psychological aspects. Due to all the mentioned reasons, it is something that we do recommend giving it a go.