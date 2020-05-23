How to Stay Safe If You Need Home Repairs While Quarantined

When something breaks down in your home, it’s a hassle, even in the best of times. Unfortunately, we are not currently living through those best of times. Millions of people all over the world are currently on a quarantine vacation as they practice social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Now, if something breaks in your home, your options are a little more limited as to how you can get it fixed. You won’t always be able to put these repairs off though, so with that in mind, here is how you can stay safe and still get your home repairs done.

Do It Yourself

The best solution is to try and repair the issue on your own. This allows you to get the repair done more quickly and you don’t have to invite a stranger into your home. To repair an issue yourself, you’ll need to do a few things. First, you need to learn what to do.

You should start by simply searching for the problem you’re having online. Chances are thousands of other people who had a similar issue and you’ll be able to find plenty of helpful advice online. You’ll probably even find some helpful instructional videos on YouTube that will walk you through the exact steps you need to follow to repair the problem. You may need to take this beyond the standard Google search. For instance, look for forums in the sector you’re interested in, like plumbing. You can post on industry forums asking for help, and there are likely many sub-forums on platforms like Reddit.

After that, you may need to gather some supplies or tools. Unless your house is already stocked with what you need, you’ll need to find a way to get those supplies while remaining safe. Your best option is to order online and have your order delivered right to your door. If you can’t find what you need online, try calling up your local hardware store. Most are accommodating during this time and will help you figure out what you need. You can then order over the phone and simply pick up the order, having minimal contact in the process.

Repairing things yourself is the best way to keep your home safe and it comes with the added bonus of a great feeling of accomplishment. Use your time stuck inside to learn something practical and save yourself some money along the way.

Find Temporary Solutions

In some cases, you won’t be able to fix whatever issue you’re having. If the problem isn’t an emergency, consider finding temporary solutions until it’s safer to have strangers inside your home again. For example, maybe the overhead lights in your kitchen are no longer working and you don’t have the ability to safely repair it yourself.

Rather than calling an electrician, plug in some lamps in your kitchen or add some simple stick-on lights to your kitchen ceiling for the time being. It may not look great, and it may take up some space on your counter, but this is a small price to pay for keeping yourself and your family safe.

Vet Your Repair Services

In some emergency situations, you’ll need to have a repair service come to your home. Before you schedule an appointment, it’s a good idea to ask the service what steps they are taking to keep customers safe.

For example, fixitrightplumbing.com.au, a Melbourne leak detection service, is asking that all customers “Maintain a 2-meter space between our staff and yourself and other occupants of your property (including children) and refrain from being in the same room as our staff while they are working.” This simple action, along with wearing protective gear and disinfecting services, goes a long way towards keeping everyone healthy. Don’t invite anyone into your home unless you’re comfortable with the preventative measures they are taking.

You can always call ahead of time to help gain a better understanding of how certain businesses are operating their services amidst coronavirus. Calling several providers also offers a great indicator of customer service. Pay attention to how they address your concerns, the timeliness that they handle queries, and the practices that have in place to keep their customers safe. Additionally, when you speak to multiple providers, you’ll also get different quotes and will be able to make a more well-informed decision based on price and service.

Disinfect Afterwards

If you end up calling in a repair service, it’s a good idea to disinfect any room they were in after they leave. Spraying disinfectant into the air and wiping down surfaces with cleaning supplies are both good practices. You can’t be sure what the repair service may have left behind, so it’s best to play it safe and give your home as thorough a cleaning as you can right after they leave. On the same token, you can also have those supplies readily available when they arrive, offering hand sanitizer and wipes before they even begin conducting their service. Make their job easier in areas where you can, like turning on lights or moving objects out the way so they can get to work with ease and minimal touching.

Make Safety a Priority During Your Home Repairs

We know it’s important to get your home repairs done as quickly as possible, but you shouldn’t do them in a way that will jeopardize the health of anyone in your home. By learning to do some simple repairs on your own and taking precautions when you have to call in a repair service, you can get the repairs you need while also staying safe. It may be a little intimidating at first—especially when you have an emergency repair that you just can’t handle on your own—but with the right tips, you can leverage precocious and preventative measures. Hopefully, this guide was able to offer you some useful tips and you’ll be able to get through this quarantine season without your home falling apart.