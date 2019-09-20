Healthy Home – 6 Household Items You May Need to Upgrade for the Sake of Your Health

1.3k SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

We live in a materialistic world where if we break something, we’re more inclined to throw it away than fix it. While this throwaway society can be a little depressing, there are some things you should throw out for the benefit of your health.

Read on to learn what could be doing more harm than good in your home, and what could be due for an upgrade.

Cookware & Servingware

Does everyone have that trusty chopping board or frying pan that has provided them with years of faithful service, but are your pots, pans, and utensils on the verge of making you sick? Non-stick coating can flake off pans and into your food, and stains can become deeply embedded in materials. Even scratches in chopping boards can harbor germs that you can’t see or clean away. Check out the incredible range of kitchenware and cookware sets at CookwareBrands for the highest-quality, most durable equipment for your kitchen. Not only will your culinary skills get a boost, but you’ll be protected from potential nasties.

Mattresses

When you go to bed at night, you’re more likely to think about how tired you are, rather than the age of your mattress. However, did you know that experts recommend a replacement mattress every five to ten years? A new, comfortable bed can give you more than just better sleep quality. Much of your back pain could be as a result of an old or severely unsupportive mattress.

Pillows

The average adult needs (and should get) between seven and nine hours of sleep per night. That’s up to nine hours breathing onto your pillow, releasing body oil and skin cells. You may have a comfortable pillow you don’t want to give up, but think about what could be lurking beneath that pillowcase.

Bacteria and dirt are not the only reasons to replace your pillow; it’s a good idea for your posture and health too. You should aim to replace your pillow at least once per year, or every 18 months if it’s memory foam.

Water Filters

Thousands of homeowners swear by having filters in their kitchen to ensure their tap water is drinkable. Not only can they make it taste better, but they can remove dangerous parasites such as Giardia, as well as bacteria, toxic metals, unwanted minerals, and algae. When was the last time you replaced yours?

For the benefit of your health, you should be replacing water filters at least every six months. Old or dated filters can be breeding grounds for bacteria, potentially contaminating your water instead of making it better.

Carpets

Carpet is not an affordable upgrade, but it can be a necessary one every ten years or so. Those with pets or allergy problems may see the value in carpet replacement sooner rather than later. The old flooring can harbor mold, pollen, pet fur and dander, and can be a significant health hazard, especially for vulnerable people.

Smoke Detectors

Unless you’ve experienced a house fire, you probably won’t be too concerned about your smoke detector. You’re reasonably sure it’ll alert you to a problem if there is one. However, smoke detectors come with an expiry date, and you should be upgrading them accordingly. Invest in one with the best technology available, at least every ten years.

While it’s wonderful to get the most life you can out of your possessions, sometimes you have to put your health first. Make sure you upgrade the everyday household items listed above to keep yourself and your family safe.