Heidi Klum is Head Over Heels With Her New Husband

Everyone remembers how Heidi Klum and Seal had a perfect marriage. They kept showing off their love, and everyone around the world was madly in love with them. The 46-year-old model used to renew her vows with Seal annually, and when their marriage fell apart, the world was desperate.

However, America’s Got Tallent judge is in love again, and this time to a younger man. His name is Tom Kaulitz, and they have been married for almost a year now. They are still fresh. They have been dating for a year when they decided it was time to get married. The model shared with People magazine how she feels now with her new husband, “I’m just a much happier person. For the first time, I have a partner who I can discuss everything with. Someone who shares duties that we all have in our life,” the supermodel commented. “I used to be on my own with everything. For the first time, I get to experience what it is actually like to have a partner.”

Heidi Klum and Seal have been married for nine years. They share four kids, three of which are Seal’s children. The German-born supermodel had her first baby with Flavio Briatore. Still, the couple didn’t last long, and afterward, she met Seal, and they had three children together, Leni, Johan, and Lou. While she is thrilled with her new husband, some aren’t happy with the fact that she is somewhat shading her ex-spouse. People are stating how it doesn’t matter in what kind of emotional state you are, you should never shame in public the father of your children.

Whatever the case is, we are happy that the supermodel has found happiness again. You never know what is happening inside someone’s marriage, and we shouldn’t judge people. We are hoping that this love will last forever between the supermodel and Tokyo Hotel band member, and we can wait to see how their love will further develop.