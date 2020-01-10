Robert Jobson Thinks How Kate Middleton and Prince William Will Be ‘new-look Charles and Diana’

Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s marriage was a very powerful one. Princess Diana did outshine her husband at times, and while they had quite a scandalous royal wedding, they remained to this day a very powerful force in the world, especially back in the day.

Now we have their son, Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton. According to a royal expert Robert Jobson, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will more likely be going to become a ‘’major force’’ in the United Kingdom, when it comes to soft-power diplomacy. The author of Charles: Our Future King, stated, ‘’I believe the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s position will continue to evolve, with them resembling more of a new-look Charles and Diana in their hugely successful early days on the world stage, becoming a major force in the UK’s soft-power diplomacy.’’

The royal expert further commented on how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would take a different course in 2020. According to Jobson, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will further develop their Sussex Foundation, and they will maybe make an official visit to Canada. While Prince William and Kate are going to focus on their life in the United Kingdom, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will travel back and forth from the United Kingdom to the United States of America, which is where Meghan Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland resides.

As for Prince Charles, the royal expert stated how he would do more tasks and work as a way to relieve his mother, Queen Elizabeth II royal work. Prince Charles will also have a significant role during Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting which will take place in Rwanda, Jobson also mentioned how he believes that the future King of England will make an African tour this year, or he will at least visit one more African country this year.