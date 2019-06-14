Here’s What Men Really Think of Women Who Swallow

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Ladies, when it comes to giving head, some of us do it because we love driving our men wild … some of us because it drives us wild. But the biggest hurdle we have to jump though is at the end, when it’s his time to come. What do you do with that? Do you spit, swallow, or don’t let it touch your lips at all? I’m all about the latter, but there are some women who thrive on swallowing.

Some do it because they think it’s what their guy want; some love the taste and the way it makes them feel. Well, you’ll be surprised to know how many guys actually don’t like that at all. I know, I know… it seems hard to believe, but it’s true. Here’s what a few guys had to say about their women swallowing.

Do it with no problem

“If I’m clean and healthy, I don’t see why there should be an issue with this. I get that there sometimes is. I’ve been surprised because it’s the ones I think will swallow who don’t.”

Gotta finish the job

“If a girl doesn’t swallow we are not going to work out in a relationship. To every girl that swallows, good for you! You make the world a better place. If you’re going to make the effort to do a job, make sure to finish the job, completely.”

She’s a queen

“Women who swallow are all too rare and should be treated as the queens they are. Girls willing to swallow the carnivore I am?”

A turn-on, but not the end of the world

“Most women think men are disappointed when a woman doesn’t swallow their cum. Yes, I do really like it when I orgasm in the mouth of a woman and if she swallows, great, but it’s not the end all/be all. I actually like it on occasion when she doesn’t swallow but keeps it in her mouth and we exchange a passionate cum-filled kiss — I find that’s a huge turn-on for her and me. If guys can’t taste their own cum they shouldn’t expect their partner to. Guys want girls to lick their fingers after they have been inserted into their vagina and taste, so why should it be any different?”

Not the marrying type

“Girls who swallow are hot and sexy, but not the marriage kind. But they are fun.”

She’s trustworthy

“Don’t take it for granted. I think it’s a sign of trust and commitment.””

Furthers Intimacy

“Incredibly intimate to finish that way. The act lasts longer instead of having to stop before orgasm.”

Intensifying

“If she’s into the act and loves the outcome, then looks in your eyes and swallows, it is quite an intense experience.”

It shows that you want me

“When you swallow, you’re telling me that you love my taste and want to take my seed into your body, to consume me. To keep my essence with you, to make it part of you. I think it is very intimate.”

Not for me

“I rarely come from oral sex. The stimulation seems too gentle, and maybe I have hang-ups about it. Like maybe I’ve come 2-3 times from this my whole life.”

Makes things cleaner

“So much better, no need to stop, no need to clean anything else up, and keeps the blowjob process going for full completion”

