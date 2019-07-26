How technologies help to build a brand community with famous packaging business

904 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

A brand community is built based on attachment with a product or a service. It’s a community in which the customers interact with one another based on their similar interests. The interest can be concerning the purchase of a product, its use or knowing its features. If you are running a packaging business for years or recently stepped into it, building a brand community is necessary to establish your brand.

Consumers choose the products which engage them more. Whether you do it by using custom boxes or by building a social presence, both are effective ways. Creating a community is essential to build your audience, get more leads and grow your business. It can make your cardboard boxes sell more.

According to a survey, 70% of marketers believe that building a community is more important than making direct sales. The reason is if you have a strong brand community, it automatically converts your followers to customers. Below are some of the interesting ways to build a brand community with famous packaging business:

Know your Audience Well

Social media is a great way to know your audience. But remember your followers are not homogeneous fans. They are individuals who have different liking and interests. Traditionally advertising your printed boxes can’t target them well. Rather you have to segment your audience based on similar interests and target accordingly.

For example, the clients who are interested in eco-friendly boxes or food and beverage packaging, gather them in one group. While others who want to purchase retail boxes engage them separately. Target them in the social community according to their needs. This will maintain the interest of the customers in your brand.

Build an Authority Online

If you want your custom boxes business to be influential, then you should work on building authority online. Instead of spending time to search for new clients, they automatically get attracted to your business if you have strong authority. There are various online channels to share knowledge. Post blogs and upload videos on YouTube about package with logo. Tell the followers about their feature and how they are made. It’s a good way to engage them for long.

Create a Facebook group

Creating a Facebook group is a great way to build a brand community for your packaging business. It helps you to engage the audience and market your custom packaging effectively. You can initiate a discussion in the group to see what your customers are looking for. This help in knowing the latest trends.

For example, foil stamping is becoming popular these days. By knowing the interest of customers, you can create silver and gold foil boxes. This makes the customer feel that your brand cares for them. Building a brand community through Facebook helps you in bringing together a group of people with similar interests. This makes them participate in the conversation and share the opinion with others.

Send Newsletters

Building your email list and sending newsletters is an effective way to create a community around your packaging brand. When the subscribers receive newsletters about your cardboard boxes business, it makes them feel special that they are getting exclusive content. You can update the customers about the latest changes you made in printed packaging. Update them with the new items.

For example, if you have introduced cosmetic boxes or particular food packaging in your product line, create a special section related it in the newsletter. Always provide valuable and authentic information in the newsletter. This helps you in creating a community of loyal followers.

Network Face-to-Face

Another useful way to build community is to create network face-to-face. Make connections with people in real life. Attend conferences, workshops and join meetup groups. There are various benefits of networking. It raises your profile and helps you in attracting more customers. You can take part in tradeshows and events to advertise your products.

Gift package is beautiful enough to attract customers. Custom display boxes increase the visibility of products. Take advantage of these characteristics. Place a few samples of them to attract the clients to gain more business.

Invite Customers to Share Their Content

Brand community revolves around sharing photos, videos, and user experience. Best communities are those where people love to connect and interact. To make your community strong, you have to encourage the customers to share their content. When customers get delighted with your packaging, it motivates them to share their experience.

It’s a useful tactic to attract several other customers towards your services. Youtube is full of unboxing videos related to custom gift boxes. Instagram contains hashtags explaining customers’ experience. All these tactics provide transparency of information and engage the customers towards your brand.

Final Thought

Building a brand community for packaging business makes your custom boxes sell more as thecustomboxes.com. It converts your followers to real-time customers and helps to grow your business.