Kinky Things Men Do in P*rn But Should Never Do In Real Life

Do. Not. Want.
Adult films will always be inspiring, especially to young males who are still learning skills and techniques. For younger generations, many think that intercourse in adult videos is what’s it is like in real life. While guys may think that jackhammering a woman as hard as they can is the way to get her off properly, it rarely is.
Making love is about including various foreplay, proper oral, and communication. So, just because a paid actress is pretending to love all the degrading stuff happening to her, one should have their own boundaries.
If a man tries to pull a fast one on a female partner, dangerous, gross, and/or offensive things may happen.
The DP
There’s a good amount of double penetration in porn, though few women ever even think about that. Even with a liter of lube, all the flexibility in the world, and the highest pain tolerance, that is something that should be left to the pros.
Get down there
One may see adult stars go straight for pipe to vag contact, but what no one ever sees is the behind-the-scenes prep. People in XXX productions get prepped and readied to go off-camera with lube, “flutters,” and other rumored erection helpers that guys probably don’t think about.
In real life, there needs to be something more… like eating a girl out. Not only does head make women wetter, it makes them even hornier.
Oral Eyes
During blowjobs, lots of porn stars stare into the camera for long periods of time (which is creepy). The occasional glance up is appreciated, though.
Facials
Like with all sex acts, every woman is different. Some don’t mind if you come of their faces. However, if you both don’t agreed on it first, it can be found degrading.
Plus, it is super hard to clean up. If you’re into that sort of thing, suggest that he come on your breasts or butt.
Raw Doggin’ It
Make him wear a condom! Make him get tested!
I know that male porn stars don’t wear protection, but they go through constant and rigorous testing often. The “she looks clean, though” logic is unacceptable and dangerous.
If a male friend tries to go in without protection, remind him of the lumpies, oozies, owies, and itchies he could get on his thing. Have him Google image search STIs on penises if necessary.
“Slut” and “Whore”
“Take it all, you whore!” isn’t something a man can just say randomly during sex, unless a girl is into it. They say the oddest things in pornos, and some men just pick up on the language, assuming all women are nymphos.