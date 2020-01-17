Is Prince Charles Genuinely Dying, and What is Happening Inside the Royal Family?

Recently, there are many rumors about the royal family these days, mainly because of the Megxit situation. However, the latest ones are regarding Prince Charles and his health problems.

To debunk the false rumors immediately, Prince Charles is neither dying nor laying in his death bed, as some newspapers are stating. Moreover, some of the news reported how Prince Charles wouldn’t make it until the end of this year, and his wife Camilla will be left out from the Will, which contains somewhere around $1.3 billion of his legacy. However, none of this is relevant, as Prince Charles is not dying, and there is no way he would leave out his partner from the Will, even if that is happening.

Moreover, the rumors about Prince Charles’ sickness spread out after his return from India. Allegedly, Prince of Wales started to have some swelling of his fingers and feet, which can be the cause of cardiovascular diseases. However, it can’t be evident right away what is about, and whether the Prince is in danger or not.

As it is known from before, Prince Charles has swollen fingers, as many called it sausage fingers, and they even make jokes about it inside the royal family. It is quite a known fact, and his health condition hasn’t gotten any worse. The main reason why Prince Charles is caught with swollen fingers was because of the long-distance traveling that he doesn’t handle very well. Paparazzi took a picture of him while he was landing from India and Australia, both long-distance destinations, where he was swollen due to the long trip and plane pressure.

What is even more impressive is the fact that some tabloids involved Prince Charles’ wife, Camilla, stating how, now, when he is dying, he will cut her from the Will. What even makes the story more ridiculous is the old – fashion press invasion on the female part of the royal family, as they are always to blame for everything. Like it is not enough that every tabloid now speaks about Meghan Markle, and some of them are quite rude and unprofessional, now they even attack Camilla, who is always on the side and never gave any reason to be on the front page of tabloids for scandals.

Nevertheless, none of it is true, as the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall are seen multiple times smiling and holding hands, and yes, Prince Charles’ hands were perfectly fine, not swollen or anything.