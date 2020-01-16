Royal Family Meeting at the Palace Without Meghan Markle

The Duchess of Sussex didn’t join the family meeting by phone on Monday to discuss plans.

As an anonymous source stated, The Sussex decided that the duchess didn’t need to join. And another source confirmed that Meghan didn’t join the meeting from Canada.

At the royal meeting, alongside the Queen, other participants were the Duke of Sussex and Cambridge, and the Prince of Wales. They were discussing the future of Meghan and Harry, following their decision to leave the royal family, and start their independent life in Canada.

As follows, the Queen decided that there will be a period of transition, and the couple will leave on the relation UK – Canada, for some time, until the final decision.

However, the official statement that has left the Palace is that the family is supporting Prince Harry and Meghan’s decision to live their life as they wish.

The Queen stated: ”Even if we would have preferred them to remain, dedicated members of a royal family, we respect and understand their wish to live an independent life while remaining an important part of my family.”

The major news that shook the Palace, the withdrawal of Prince Harry and Meghan from the royals, was officially released on Wednesday. Moreover, what brought the attention to the case is when Meghan flew to Canada, where she rejoined with her son Archie, who stayed there with his grandmother since the family’s Christmas holiday trip.

The fact Meghan Markle flew to Canada shortly after, send a clear message that the decision has been made from her and Prince Harry’s side, and they won’t step back. As the news reported, Meghan is already with her son Archie on Vancouver Island.