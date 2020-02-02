Is Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Marriage Still Rocky?

In this past year, there have been a lot of rumors and stories on Kate Middleton and Prince William’s marriage status. In April 2019, a big scandal broke when it was revealed that Prince William had an affair with Kate’s close friend, Rose Hanbury. Many magazines and outlets had various stories based on that cheating allegation, like Life & Style. They published how Meghan Markle “practically forced” Prince William to have an affair, which was pretty bizarre at the time. They also had a suspicious source telling them how the Duchess of Sussex blamed Middleton, as she didn’t put any effort in her look, and therefore Prince William had to find another woman.

Globe was another publication that had a made-up story. They stated how this is a terrible scandal, which is even greater than the scandal that happened years ago when Prince Charles and Princess Diana got a divorce. The same outlet later claimed how Middleton fainted due to all the drama surrounding his cheating, and how she was in a very delicate state.

Star was another publication that tried to get people’s money based on other people’s misery. The outlet published how The Duchess of Cambridge had her three children with her moving to her parents’ home. Allegedly, after the cheating scandal, their marriage lost all the kindness and romance, and there was nothing that could bring them back together.

Now that everything settled down, all the rumors and stories were proven false. The scandal that broke last year is even given into questioning, especially after recently the Hanbury and the Carbdige family were seen attending a church service together. GossipCop pointed out that at the time the false stories were published, Kate and Prince William were attending royal engagements together, and they seemed like they are still in love and are enjoying their marital life to the fullest.