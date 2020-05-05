CelebsRoyals

Sarah Ferguson Got Significantly Less Than Princess Diana After Her Divorce

by Wendy Stokes

The most popular royals today are definitely Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge. Before them, those were Princess Diana and Sarah Ferguson.

Princess Diana was married to Prince Charles, and Sarah Ferguson was married to the Duke of York, Prince Andrew. Ferguson and Princess Diana were both in unhappy marriages, and the scandal broke when Ferguson was caught topless with John Bryan. In 1992 bot Diana and Sarah filed a divorce, and those were difficult years for the royal family. The Duchess of York shared in her autobiography in 1996 what the two royal women felt at the time. “[1991] was the year we first put words to the unspeakable idea that had been nudging us in the ribs for some time: that one or both of us might leave the royal family. We burned the phone wires into the night, trading secrets and jokes that no-one else would understand.”

Princess Diana and Prince Charles got officially divorced in 1996. Despite the fact that she lost her royal titles, she got a Kensington Palace apartment, royal airplanes for her to use whenever she wanted to, more than 22 million dollars, jewelry, and yearly payments. In comparison to Sarah Ferguson, the annual fee Princess Diana received was $600,000, while Ferguson got $20,000. In addition to this, Ferguson received around $600,00 to find herself a new home, and almost two million dollars to create trust funds for her two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie in her divorce settlement.

