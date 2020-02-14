Is Queen Elizabeth II Kate Middleton’s Role Model?

Kate Middleton had a lot of family members to learn from, like Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth II. Her public approach and her fashion style resemble the two royals, and her confidence is constantly rising. Some stated that that is because she is slightly copying The Queen, but in what way?

Rachell Smith, a portrait photographer, shared with Express how the Duchess of Cambridge relies on The Queen’s ways. “From observing their styles, I think Kate is adapting similar facial expressions and is interacting with her surroundings, similar to that of the Queen. “Kate is very relaxed and seems to enjoy meeting people.” Smith further added, “Her arm is the perfect height and elbow slightly bends, and her hand is in an upright ‘hi’ gesture.”

Rachell Smith also said how her ‘’simple gesture’’ makes the Duchess of Cambridge look “friendly and approachable.”

“Notice how natural she makes it look,” said the portrait photographer. “her shoulders are relaxed, and her hand is level with the middle of her face, this is a great insider tip, and Catherine always ensures her hand is not too high or low. Notice how her feet are quite in line with each other, and she is not over-stepping, which could force her clothes to lose their shape.”

Stacey Troke, a stylist, also talked about Kate Middleton and how she pays “attention with every step to really extend her legs,” and that way, she seems taller than she really is. “Very good posture is also key when getting photographed as is shifting weight through your hips from side to side to create three-dimension in the body. To appear more photogenic, she never overly smiles. It’s a simple lift of the face with a happy thought. You can see she doesn’t bend or twist her body much, and she keeps her neck long. It’s a good tip to not overdo it, and she maintains a good posture, natural to her body shape.”

There is some of Princess Diana present in Kate Middleton, like the way she greets fans. Anne Robinson revealed in Amazon Prince documentary Royalty Close Up: The Photography of Kent Gavin, how the Duchess of Cambridge “has a legacy from Diana in that her touch is much softer.

She engages with the public in a way that the queen has never intended to and never wanted to, she’s always kept her mystery and her distance,” Robinson said. Kent Gavin also mentioned, “She looks beautiful, she has all those attributes that Diana had. In fact, probably more because she’s so confident — Diana was not confident in those early days by no means.”