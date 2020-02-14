Is Queen Elizabeth II Kate Middleton’s Role Model?

Kate Middleton had a lot of family members to learn from, like Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth II. Her public approach and her fashion style resemble the two royals, and her confidence is constantly rising. Some stated that that is because she is slightly copying The Queen, but in what way?
Rachell Smith, a portrait photographer, shared with Express how the Duchess of Cambridge relies on The Queen’s ways. “From observing their styles, I think Kate is adapting similar facial expressions and is interacting with her surroundings, similar to that of the Queen. “Kate is very relaxed and seems to enjoy meeting people.” Smith further added, “Her arm is the perfect height and elbow slightly bends, and her hand is in an upright ‘hi’ gesture.”
View this post on Instagram
🏴Today The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are celebrating businesses and local communities in The Mumbles and Port Talbot. The Duke and Duchess visited one of Wales’ busiest Lifeboat Stations, The Mumbles RNLI. Lifeboat crews at The Mumbles have been saving lives for over 180 years and have been presented with 33 awards for gallantry. The Royal Family have long supported RNLI. The Queen has been Patron since 1952, the year of her Accession and The Duke of Kent has held the position of President since 1969. The Duke and Duchess met crew members and volunteers, many of whom are available 24/7 to help saves lives at sea.
Rachell Smith also said how her ‘’simple gesture’’ makes the Duchess of Cambridge look “friendly and approachable.”
“Notice how natural she makes it look,” said the portrait photographer. “her shoulders are relaxed, and her hand is level with the middle of her face, this is a great insider tip, and Catherine always ensures her hand is not too high or low. Notice how her feet are quite in line with each other, and she is not over-stepping, which could force her clothes to lose their shape.”
Stacey Troke, a stylist, also talked about Kate Middleton and how she pays “attention with every step to really extend her legs,” and that way, she seems taller than she really is. “Very good posture is also key when getting photographed as is shifting weight through your hips from side to side to create three-dimension in the body. To appear more photogenic, she never overly smiles. It’s a simple lift of the face with a happy thought. You can see she doesn’t bend or twist her body much, and she keeps her neck long. It’s a good tip to not overdo it, and she maintains a good posture, natural to her body shape.”
View this post on Instagram
Five years ago The Duchess of Cambridge launched @eachhospices’ Nook Appeal, which aimed to raise funds for a purpose-built children’s hospice near Norwich — today The Duchess officially opened The Nook in Framingham Earl! The new hospice contains more areas for clinical care and dedicated therapy rooms, allowing EACH to meet the increased demand for its service and the ever-changing and more complex needs of those it cares for. The Duchess attended the launch of The Nook appeal in November 2014, and visited the charity’s previous Norfolk hospice in Quidenham in January 2017, which served as a home-from-home for over 25 years. Speaking at today’s opening, The Duchess said: “You have created here at The Nook a nurturing, caring environment that allows families who are going through the unimaginable the ability to spend precious quality time with each other, comforted in the knowledge that their children are being looked after in the best possible way. EACH was one of the very first charities that I decided to become Patron of after my marriage. Whilst a lot has changed since then, my commitment and support for this wonderful organisation and the work that you do has not”. East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices cares for children and young people with life-threatening conditions across Cambridgeshire, Essex, Norfolk and Suffolk and supports their families. Their care service includes specialist nursing care, symptom management nursing, short breaks, wellbeing activities, therapies, counselling and volunteer services in the family home; all meeting the individual needs of the child, young person and whole family 📷 Kensington Palace
There is some of Princess Diana present in Kate Middleton, like the way she greets fans. Anne Robinson revealed in Amazon Prince documentary Royalty Close Up: The Photography of Kent Gavin, how the Duchess of Cambridge “has a legacy from Diana in that her touch is much softer.
She engages with the public in a way that the queen has never intended to and never wanted to, she’s always kept her mystery and her distance,” Robinson said. Kent Gavin also mentioned, “She looks beautiful, she has all those attributes that Diana had. In fact, probably more because she’s so confident — Diana was not confident in those early days by no means.”