Jaymin Shah, a Young Entrepreneur and Digital Marketing Expert

Jaymin Shah, serial entrepreneur, digital marketing expert and CEO of NewsEnquire and SocialGrid Media Group.

Jaymin has worked tirelessly over the last couple of years to build a big audience on his blog and social media. He was once blogging about tech and the stock market has now expanded his horizon to Bollywood and Lifestyle.

Jaymin says with the advancements and changing trends in technology. Digital marketing is expected to take giant strides in the future.

He’s only 19-years-old now and believes to strives for perfection in his work and leave a positive impact in the digital world. He is a dedicated individual who strives to spread knowledge with whatever he does, be it social media and his news site NewsEnquire. He found his passion at a young age, which helped him to become successful in his field. He doesn’t look for shortcuts to success, unlike others who think that there is a formula to get rich quick. He is always developing his skills and gaining experience to gain a competitive edge over others in his field. This is why Jaymin has the potential to become even more successful because of his amazing work ethic and his constant hunger for knowledge.

Jaymin has helped brands like SkillShare, Airtel, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, LINK Ecosystem, Quantocoin and many more for social media marketing strategies. He believes that every individual business needs a customized strategy which will work for them.

He is a creative individual who can constantly think of fresh new ways to present new ideas to his audience, and the positive impact he is leaving on the youths, will one day make him a celebrity.

It does not matter where you come from but just the skill you bring to the table – team camaraderie, the need to win, being competitive, and getting along with people from all walks of life. I think it has taught me to take the hits and still stand up”, he says.

Jaymin believes that “Social media is of no use unless there is a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. The whole point of social media is to build trust with your potential customers so that they land on your website. When they access the website, the content, product and service need to be presented in a manner that is as attractive as the graphic that got them here in the first place. Only then the readers can be converted into customers.”