People Who Work in the XXX Industry Share Horror Stories

Don’t read this while eating.

By the time most adult videos make it to the viewer, everything is pretty much perfect. Though, no one’s kidding themselves enough to think that an industry that involves so many body parts and fluids is going to go down without getting pretty messy in real life.

Lucky for us, we have the brave souls who have worked on the sets of or even starred in these films to let us know what the set really looks like before and after clean up. It’s about as gross as you’d expect it to be, if not a little grosser.

Life Ruined

A friend did super low budget fetish porn.

Got pregnant in her first scene.

Life ruined.

Fun times. (JoeinJapan)

Time to Move On

I do know a few “models” or girl that made college money doing some camshows or selling panties online. I once asked if I could try it out. (being a dude) like selling used boxers to gay dudes.

I made some pic (not showing my face) and since I was in a good shape I thought It would work.

the sad part is that the only request I’ve got were for sh*t-stained boxers or white brief… I swear.

no amount of $$ would convince me to wear sh*t-stained panties or have anything to do with them whatsoever. I deleted the ads and went on with my life (TeslaMust)

Splop!

I watched my friend pull a sponge from a girl. See when filming porn it’s all about the time and place, not to mention a contract you may not want to break. So the actress was on her period and refused to do an anal only scene. That day I found out they do shove a sponge up there to stop the bleeding for a certain amount of time. Typically it has to be removed, then another placed back in. So a sponge got stuck in the actress, she couldn’t reach it. My friend who was also filming was a very small girl, think less than 5 foot tall with size 4 feet. We all knew she had small hands. The director approached her and asked if she could try since she was tiny to reach up there and get it out. I am sitting there trying not to laugh at this entire situation, because seriously what else are you going to do but laugh. So my friend (the tiny one) got down on her knees and reaches up in there coming out with a bloody God damned sponge. I swear it made a splopping sound as it came out. (Morjin)

Truly Horrific

Horror story? Because of the hanky panky that went on around the set, the heat in our surroundings and the tedious nature of the work we always loved to cool down with a nice cold drink. Our favourite was a nice freshly squeezed lemonade. One day we couldn’t make it, because some whore went around and stole our lemons. (sh*ttalk123)

Paying the Bills

We knew a girl who got caught up in the ‘camgirl’ craze. My husband and I have zero problem with sex workers, but we did gently warn this girl that ‘people will ask you to do things that will be on the internet – forever.’

She gave us a speech about how it was none of our business and that she had dignity and wouldn’t do anything that could impact future employment…blah blah blah.

Two weeks later, she was p***ing in a bucket while fingering her a**…because someone paid her $20. (PrincessBuzzkill)

This one’s actually scary

I used to do cam work. I had an instagram strictly for networking. When I broke up with my crazy boyfriend, he got into my instagram and posted my home address. This could have gone so, so wrong. Luckily, most of my followers just called him an asshole and were super supportive. Not necessarily a horror story, but could have been very easily. (HoorayParade)

Geyser

Before someone does an anal scene they usually do an enema to clean the a** out.

We were shooting this new girl and 2 minutes into the anal scene she starts dripping brown a** juice onto a white sofa (rented house).

The male pulls his c**k and the girl must have squeezed her muscles and shot a huge stream of a** juice onto the sofa and floor. The smell was unbearable. It wasn’t your normal a** smell, this was 100x worse. I ran to the bathroom and threw up. The male performer was vomiting on the balcony. The girl was horrified but what could she do?

She was new to the business and didn’t allow the enema to fully drain. However, to date that was the worst smell I’ve ever smelled. It was like sh*t + death + rotten mean + spoiled milk. Just thinking about it is making me feel ill again.

Just imagine what a sh*t geyser would look like. (HipsAndDrips)

What’s that smell?

The worst one I worked on crew for was a simple straight guy and all gal just fucking, with a little bit of a** play. Now the set was already reeking of something horrible. It smelt like something died in there.

So anyways, the guys got her bent over, and is beginning to go to work, when he suddenly stops after a couple thrusts. I can’t remember what he exactly said, but it was something along the lines of “there’s something in my way.”

So the girls all confused, and has no idea what the guys talking about, and the director is getting impatient, so he gets the guy to get inside her and get back to work. So the guy goes another couple thrusts, and then stops again saying essentially the same thing, “there’s something in my way.”

So the director has the gal spread her legs, and digs his fingers up inside of her, and then proceeds to pull out a rotten used tampon that looked like it had been in there for at least a month and he immediately dropped it in shock and disgust. And then the smell hit us.

The director immediate bailed out of the room, and made a beeline for the bathroom, gagging and trying not to throw up all over the floor. We were all pretty close behind him after that, as no one could stand being around that thing. You see that smell that I mentioned earlier, that was coming from the tampon. It smelt so bad while it was buried inside her, I thought it was the room. Imagine how bad it smelt when it was out in the open.

The poor gal had no idea it was up there and was in a total state of shock, the other actor was having a hard time keeping down his lunch, and honestly so were the sound guy and I, it was the worst thing we ever smelt.

And that’s why I don’t do porn anymore. (MemezAreDreams)

Oops!

My GF worked as a makeup artist for a semi- well known adult film company. She once texted me from a shoot that she was offered $600 to butt double. I texted back something like “Are you crazy, DO IT!”

She did. I thought she was going to flash her butt cheeks in a movie (she had a great butt). No. In porn, a butt double is a model who does the closeup anal penetration scenes if a bigger star declines to (or has a hemmeroid or fissure).

Apparranetly my gf told me about this, but I wasn’t listening. (sparkug)

Original by Sunny