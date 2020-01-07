Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt Are Friends Again, and Fans Are Worried About That

One of the hottest and famous couples in Hollywood, before Angelina Jolie, were Brad and Jen. The couple started dating, a long time ago, in 1998. Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston celebrated the new millennium by getting married. However, in 2005, they divorced, and since then they are never seen in public together, until now.

Moreover, after the era of Brangelina and the silent war between Brad and Jen, the celebrities made peace with the past. Today, both Brad and Jennifer are single, and there were certain rumors that the ex-couple officially talked it over, and became friends again. Bu, many Jenn’s fans are worried about the recent events, as they are not sure whether that is good for Jennifer.

Furthermore, even today, it’s not clear why Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston ended their marriage. However, it didn’t stop the rumors about Brad cheating on Jennifer with Angelina Jolie while they were still married.

Although Angelina said once in the interview that she and Brad got close while filming Mr. and Mrs. Smith, and it was evident that the actors had burning chemistry both on the set and behind the scenes. Thus, Angelina and Jennifer openly declined rumors about Brad’s affair. Also, Jennifer often says how she and Brad spend a lot of time away from each other, and the closeness they had vanished.

Moreover, both Brad and Jennifer had long – term partners after separation. Brad was with Angelina from 2005 until 2016, while Jennifer was in a relationship with Justin Theroux from 2011 until 2017.

It is known to the public, that Jennifer and Brad haven’t been in good relations after marriage. Despite them saying that it was ”simply falling apart” and that there were no affairs, something caused the silent war between them, and Brad couldn’t even think to approach Jennifer. The famous ex-couple is spotted together, and it seems like they reconnected again after their divorce. It happened in 2019 on her birthday party, and sources published that Brad admitted his mistakes, and asked her for forgiveness, which Jennifer accepted.

Admittedly, many started with the rumors that they got back together, which is not real, but they do have a secure connection, and they are not afraid to show it. While many think it’s a mistake that Jennifer gave another chance to Brad, we believe that the new decade should start with the fresh possibilities in life.