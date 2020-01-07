Kate Middleton’s New Instagram Post Sends a Secret Message to Meghan Markle, and It is Beautiful!

New year, new challenges, and especially now when the new year’s resolutions are on the table. Following the same principle, Kate Middleton decided to put differences in the past, and include Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the New Year’s Instagram post, where she implies that past tensions they had should stay in the past. Moving forward to 2020, the royal families decided to leave the past behind and to speak about it openly.

There were certain rumors about Prince William, and Prince Harry had some difficulties, and Prince Harry stated once how they are in the different paths right now, but he knows that William will be there for him. As follows, rumors spread to the duchess, and many sources wrote about Kate and Meghan’s intolerance. However, after they showed up together at Wimbledon, the public noticed how they are getting along very well, and the rumors soon stopped.

In the New Year’s Instagram post year in review, the royal couple put the highlights of the past year, including the birth of Prince Harry and Meghan’s son Archie. Kate wanted to show to everyone that her relationship with Meghan is clear and that it will be even stronger in the following year.

Moreover, not only the royal family got touched with the message, but fans reacted with words of kindness and support.

One of the fans commented on how Kate and William’s Instagram post:

”Thank you for including your brother and his family in this. You didn’t have to, but you did, and this shows your wonderful character. None of us on the outside knows what has been going on, but family is everything. Thank you for showing this.”

The message of support such as this one appeared in the comment section on Instagram, and we hope that Prince Harry and Meghan share their positive vibes.