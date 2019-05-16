Jennifer Aniston Talks About Her Dream Guy

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Throughout her long career in the public, Jennifer Aniston has dated many different guys. That doesn’t have to be a bad thing, since she has great relationships with most of them to this day. She hasn’t dated anyone for a while and it seems like she is ready to give it another shot!

In her interview with Harper’s Bazaar and she talked about a lot of things.

She said, in the interview that she is not searching for love, but would welcome it if it came her way.

She also talked about soulmates.

“I think we have many soul mates. I don’t think there’s one and one only. I think we have soul clusters,” she told. “I’ve had some of my friends for 35 years. I think we’ve all made some sort of unconscious agreement. It’s like when certain groups of people meet, they form a little soul cluster – a sort of common group of souls who have been put together.”

Since has had two divorces she also said that she is not scared of love nor tired of it.

“Am I on OkCupid? No. I have zero time, to be honest. My focus has been on the show, so dating has not been one of my first priorities,” she said. “I feel like whatever [romance] looks like, it will present itself, and it’s not about seeking it out, you know?” “When it comes knocking, it’s going to be welcomed,” she continued talking. “I’m not like, ‘No, I’m done with that. That’s never going to happen again.’ My time on this planet has been about… It hasn’t looked a certain way. It’s my way; it’s what I’ve been given this round.” “But I would say I don’t find any of my past has given me a reason to harden up and create a shell or a wall of ‘No more, that’s it, I’m closed.'”

So what is her dream guy?

“Someone with a good sense of humor. Strong sense of self-worth, confidence, kindness, generosity. Good people surrounding them,” she said in the interview.

For the cover photo she was topless and talked about how very okay she was with that.

“There was a version of an outfit that we did without a top, but I’m covering my breasticles. There’s nothing offensive out there for anyone unless they think breasts themselves are offensive.” “It felt completely normal. I think our bodies are beautiful, and I think celebrating them and being comfortable in them — no matter what age you are — is important.” “There shouldn’t be any kind of shame or discomfort around it,” Aniston continued. Besides, she says, “My body feels better than ever.” Although she admits, “I can’t really spring up like I used to.”

She also talked about her stance about taking photos with fans.

“I try to have a rule: I only take photos with kids,” she explained. “It was a hard boundary for me to create because people get really pissed off at you. But you have to have limits. Otherwise, you’ll just be standing there doing selfies on a corner for decades.”

She continued to talk about her reason for not having an Instagram account.

“When anyone ever says, ‘You’re not on Instagram, but you know you’re going to have to join it,’ I’m like, ‘But do I?'” she spoke out. “Do you know what it’s like to sit in a room and watch someone struggle to put a post up, and then you’re like, ‘I think we’ve lost 45 minutes of our time together while you sat there and stared at a phone and tried to figure out what funny caption or what picture would be interesting.”

Source: hehollywoodgossip.com