There isn’t a woman on this planet that would admit this to her husband: There is no exception!

1.4k SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

When you are a married woman, eventually your husband becomes your best friend. He is the one that you talk to every day, he is the one that you tell everything, he is the one that you tell your secrets too.

After some time, there are no more secrets, and there are no more taboos between you and your husband. But there are some small things that you still don’t tell your husband, and that you will never tell him. The things that no woman will tell her husband, no matter what.

And those things are:

The fact that you accidentally saw your ex

You were strolling down the mall and you accidentally saw your ex. You hugged each other and for a moment everything was just like before when you were together. But the moment didn’t last for a long time. You said goodbye and both of you continued with your day as nothing has happened.

About your health and about your looks

You don’t talk to your husband about your menstrual cycle. You don’t talk about how much you cry when you wax yourself and what do you wax on your body. You also don’t talk about your gray hair and the fact that you need to dye your hair every 20 days to hide the fact that you are getting older.

About the chit chat, you have with your girls

You certainly don’t talk to your husband about the chit chats you have with your girlfriends. About how you talk about your husbands, about your relationships, about your love life, the fact that some of your friends have lovers, etc.

These are the things that no woman would tell her husband, not if she is smart enough.