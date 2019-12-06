Justin Bieber Has a New Tattoo!

Justin Bieber was spotted recently, leaving church on Wednesday. He was accompanied by his wife Hailey Bieber, and there was something new to be seen that day.

The singer posted on his Instagram story “I got a new tattoo [sic] do you want to see it?” upon leaving the church, his new tattoo was also seen, and it is on his neck. It is a bird tattoo, and it looks quite gorgeous.

This is not the first time the controversial singer went to get some ink. There is a long sleeve tattoo on him, as well as a cross placed on his chest. He still hasn’t posted himself the picture of the bird tattoo, but he will probably do that soon.

View this post on Instagram The new color turned out fire @westcoastcustoms A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Dec 4, 2019 at 4:00pm PST

On the other hand, he decided to present his new Lamborghini paint job. On his Instagram, the singer posted on Wednesday many images of the car, which is now in the color teal. He captioned it with, “The new color turned out fire.” West Coast Customs did a fantastic job, and he tagged him in the photo.

Justin Bieber received a lot of criticism for his former racist comments. He was 14 at the time, and he used the N-word in his changed lyrics song for his single One Less Lonely Girl. Bieber apologized by saying, “When I was young I was uneducated and found myself saying really hurtful things not knowing the power of my words.” He further explained on his Instagram account, “Racism is still very prevalent and I want to use my voice to remind we are all human being and all of the EQUAL VALUE BEFORE GOD!”