Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick – How Are They Managing Co-parenting?

Keeping Up With The Kardashians is still up and running, and it isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. In the most recent episode, Kortney Kardashian was in the spotlight, as she kept trying to explain to her sister how she wants to have a private personal life. While being in the reality TV show. Quite an exciting desire and we will see in the future episodes how will everything end.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick may not be together anymore, but they still provide quite an entertainment for the viewers. They were a couple for almost ten years, and everyone was saddened by the news of their break up for good.

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian have three kids together. The oldest is Mason Dash, who is nine years old, Penelope Scotland, who is seven years old, and their youngest Reign Aston is currently four years old. They underwent therapy to resolve their issues, as they didn’t want to have any negative feelings towards each other. After all, they spent so many years together, and they didn’t want their children to experience the fighting and bad things the couple might put them through.

The therapy was a success, and both Kourtney and Scott decided to co-parent. Going through a bitter custody battle is a daunting thing to do, and nobody benefits at the end. Those who get hurt the most are the children, and the former most popular couple didn’t want them to go through all that.

In April, Kourtney opened up about her decision. She posted a video in which she stated, “I do think we are very lucky to be doing it this way. We can, if we have an issue or something that one of the kids is going through, we can deal with it together.” She further added, “Nobody knows our kids better than us, so to be able to do that together and come up with solutions together, I think is, you know, there’s no better [option].”

Scot Disick feels the same way. The reality star revealed, “I think it’s nice that we didn’t have to involve attorneys, we just did it on our own. We came up with our own schedule of what made the most sense with the kids.” Her ex-partner stated, “I think we also knew that if we ever got into something like that, I don’t think you and I would have the relationship that we have.”