Kylie Jenner and Stormi’s Hilarious Picture

The Kylie Cosmetics founder loves to spend time with her daughter, and she often shows off her little girl on social media and in public. Kylie Jenner and her baby daddy Travis Scott have recently broken up, but they are still managing well being parents, despite the break-up.

Jenner and Travis Scott started their romantic relationship in 2017. Despite the people’s beliefs, how they will soon end their romance, the two engaged in a serious relationship, and Jenner ended up pregnant. She gave birth to Stormi a while later, but unfortunately, Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner split up in October 2019. However, they decided to co-parent, and it seems like they are doing an excellent job.

The cosmetics mogul is a big fan of social media, and she is often posting pictures and videos from her private life. She has one of the most significant fan bases out of all family members, and she also likes to post images of her baby girl, amongst other things. She posted an image on her Instagram story, and the mother-daughter duo is looking incredible, and their common picture has a funny caption.

Jenner is holding her baby girl, and they both have sunglasses and serious faces. Kylie Jenner wrote over the picture, “Don’t talk to me or my daughter ever again,” with Stormi having in her hand a Louis Vuitton bag. That same face from her baby girl is Jenner’s new profile picture on her Instagram account.

Kylie Jenner decided to put Stormi and herself back in the first place. Ever since her relationship with Travis Scott ended, the single mother started concentrating on her career and her daughter. She has 51 percent of Kylie Cosmetics sold out, and she has a desire to create an even bigger company than the one she is currently possessing. We applaud the young billionaire for her endeavors and the way she is managing to be a good mother while remaining a career woman.