Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Fantastic Figure While Playing Tennis in Her Mansion

It seems like Kylie Jenner inherited the love for the sport from her parent, as she was seen playing tennis in her new $36.6M mansion.

The attractive reality star was seen at the tennis court, and the following day she posted a photo of her daughter Stormi who was standing at the same place. The girl was wearing a cute blue top and shorts and white shoes. She was holding a blue tennis racket, and her hair was tied into a bun.

While smiling, Stormi held little tennis balls which are made by Chanel. Many fans loved her outfit and made comments about Stormi being the best-dressed toddler.

Her mother, Kylie, wore a Channel outfit and held the matching racket. The self-made billionaire showed off her perfect stomach and amazing figure while wearing sweatpants and black crop top. Clearly, Kylie loves Channel as the fashion house also made her tennis racket.

The racket’s price is $1,550, and the four tennis balls cost $475. While she was holding the racket at the top of her head, we could see her curvaceous body.

The reality star had nude, and pink makes up from her collection. Also, her nails were painted pink but a little too long for playing tennis.

The attractive lady lives in a Holmby Hills mansion, which is located near the Playboy mansion. The resort compound has 19,250 square feet space, and it’s worth $36,6M.

The amazing villa has many amazing features such as home theatre, games room, gym, pool, fire pit. Besides, it has 14 bathrooms and seven bedrooms.

The youngest made self-billionaire enjoy her mansion with her lovely daughter Stormi and Travis Scott. However, it is not known is she is still involved with Scott, although they are spending self-isolation together.