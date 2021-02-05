Easy Ways to Look More Attractive on a Date

With the month of lovemaking its official entry in the year 2021, it’s time to glam up your appearance for a special date that can be on the cards this February.

If you are single, paying a little extra attention to your appearance and your body language can be a sure-fire way to celebrate feelings of self-love. If you want to mingle with a special someone, adding up on your beauty quotient can add a bit more fire to the season. If you are dating for ages or married for a decade, even then, glamming up will only enhance the way you feel about yourself, and your relationship.

Set an Intention to Be More than Ordinary

Even if all you want to do this Valentine’s day is to binge on Netflix, we suggest that you do something extra and out of ordinary for yourself. Like putting on some satin nightdress and ordering a snack that you don’t eat every day.

If you are going out for a date, wear something that makes you feel amazing within, happy people are generally more attractive than people who feel miserable about their outfit.

Make it a priority to do something different with your appearance no matter the place of your date or the status of your relationship, the idea is to feel special by making your day special.

Use Make-Up If that makes you Feel Good

There are some women who worry about the use of make-up on a date thinking that their potential partner may not like too much make-up or consider them to be superficial.

But if it makes you feel better about yourself, by all means, go for it, if you are worried about going overboard, follow a general guideline regarding make-up. The guideline is to choose make-up appropriate for the kind of activity that you are planning to together. If you are planning to go swimming, smudge-proof and waterproof make-up is a must while if you are going to a wine-sipping bar, avoid looking gothic.

Focus on looking presentable and comfortable, in your own skin or in make-up if you want to look the best on your date.

Brush up your conversation skills

Avoid this step if you are going to indulge in your love but if you are planning to go out on a date, chances are you will have to talk to the other person so that you can have a good time.

If you look like a million bucks, but can’t hold your own in a conversation then it will reduce the perception of your attractiveness.

Make a notecard about the things that you can talk about, avoid talking about your past relationships if you can, and listen with interest to what the other person is saying.

Most people find the people they like to be more attractive than they are and have good conversion is a great start to being liked.

Do Something Fun and Thrilling Together

Love and science are not often quoted together, but many studies have found out that people feel more in love or feel more attracted to their partner if they do exciting things together.

By exciting we mean things that get your heartbeats racing, like a hiking trip, a roller coaster ride or action or even horror movies.

This could also mean trying activities out of your comfort zone as a person is more likely to have their heart racing when doing new things.

Please don’t go overboard that you may harm yourself or your partner in the process, aim for thrilling activities, and not terrifying ones.

Look More Young and Feminine:

If you are a woman, you will look more attractive to your partner if you look more feminine and there are various ways to achieve a graceful and feminine look. Go for a colourful dress that draws subtle attention to your feminine features. You can also grow your lashes long and thick using Careprost and long lashes are oh so charming and feminine!

Moisturize your skin well and don’t forget to wear a subtle yet charming perfume so that your man has something to hold on to even after you have left.

You can use makeup to hide some age spots or invest in good skincare so that your skin glows naturally enhancing the way you feel about yourself as well as the appearance of your skin.

If you want to, you can even change your hairstyle as a good hair cut can elevate your look almost instantly.

You don’t want to show up to your date looking like you haven’t slept for weeks and your thoughts are powered by nothing but caffeine.

Even if you hide the tiredness on your face and eyes using make-up, your energy, as well as your emotions, will show if you are tired.

If you are well-rested, you will feel happier and more confident and even your sexual drive will be better.

A tired person may have a hard time looking interested, let alone being genuinely interested.

So get adequate rest before a date, make sure you eat well so that your partner can meet the best version of you on your date.

These are a few ways to get ready for an exciting and memorable date for your day of love.