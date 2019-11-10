Maid In Singapore Put Menstrual Blood In Her Boss’s Coffee

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

This is so gross even “Horrible Bosses” didn’t go there: a 24-year-old maid in Singapore has reportedly been charged for putting menstrual blood in her boss’s coffee last August. Jumiah had been working for her 38-year-old employer at his apartment for one year. Unfortunately, there are no details on why she decided to give this dude his coffee with a side of tampon. Does she have a screw loose? Did he do something awful to her? How did he learn he had menstrual blood in his coffee? Was it the extra-iron-filled taste? The slightly vag-y smell?

This is what happens when there’s no HR department to handle problems at work.

[Huffington Post]

