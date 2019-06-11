Mallory Edens Net Worth 2019, Bio, Private Life

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Mallory Edens is known for being a model, an Instagram personality, and a business executive for basketball sports teams. She lives in New York City and is a daughter of Milwaukee Bucks’ owner, Wes Edens.

The Milwaukee Bucks compete as a professional team in the National Basketball Association. Mallory Edens’s father is a private equity investor and a well-known businessman; he is also one of the Milwaukee Bucks’s owners.

Mallory intrigued the media and NBA fans when she was seen sitting beside an American football quarterback, Aaron Rodgers while attending a game in the Eastern Conference Finals. Aaron plays for the Green Bay Packers.

Mallory Edens was seen wearing a T-shirt with Pusha T’s image on it. She reportedly did this because she wanted to troll Drake, knowing that Pusha T and Drake had a very personal fight in 2018.

Drake responded by changing his profile photo on Instagram to an image of Mallory Edens. He also uploaded a story to Instagram with a picture of Mallory in Pusha T-shirt.

Mallory Edens’s Private Life

Mallory’s birthday is April 18, 1996, which means she is an Aries, and she was born in New York City. Mallory’s mother is a homemaker and her father co-owns the eSports team FlyQuest. Mallory has three siblings. Edens graduated from Princeton University. In her spare time, Mallory loves to read, do artwork and she loves theatre plays.

Read on to discover some of the things you probably didn’t know about Mallory Edens:

Net Worth

Her net worth is estimated to be 800 thousand dollars. In one of the interviews, Mallory said that she would like to buy the whole New York Knicks team.

Some gossip was spread about Edens dating Aaron Rodgers, but those stories have been confirmed as false since Rodgers has a girlfriend named Danica Patrick, who is was a professional race car driver but is now retired.

Mallory is active in the modeling industry, which can be seen on her Instagram profile, where she has more than 150 thousand fans.