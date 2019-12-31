Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Rented a Holiday Mansion Worth $14 Million

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are spending their Christmas holidays in Canada, with Meghan’s mother and their son, Prince Archie. However, the latest news is that the royal couple rented a mansion in Vancouver Island, where they spent most of the time enjoying with Archie and Doria Ragland.

The holiday waterfront villa worth $14 million and it belongs to the owner of a DailyMail. The family spent Christmas there, and they enjoyed the isolated places on the island, full of nature and beautiful landscapes.

Moreover, the mansion where they spent most of the time, has five bedrooms and eight bathrooms, plus 2,350 square foot guest cottage, including three beds and two baths. It has a view on a coast, and access to the two beaches.

The coming of the royal family was highly noticed among the local community North Saanich, as they saw that security guards started circling the house. A few days later, black Range Rovers approached the mansion, and British guards were seen flying near Victoria International Airport. The royal arrival has been announced.

This time of the year is ideal for a visit, locals claim. It has a perfect balance of sunny days and no wind, which makes it perfect for outdoor activities. However, on Christmas Eve, there was a light rain, but it seems like the royal family wasn’t disturbed by that, as they enjoyed in their exclusive rented mansion on the hills of Vancouver Island.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle firstly went to Toronto, and when they came to Vancouver Island, to spend time with family without disturbance. It is the first Christmas with their son Archie, and at the same time, without the royal family, as the couple decided to come to Canada to visit Meghan’s mother.