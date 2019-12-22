Meghan Markle from Teenage Days 

It looks like Meghan was photogenic since her high school days, which we can see from her Christmas dance in Los Angeles more than 20 years ago. Some photographs were talking about her natural talent for posing in front of the camera, as we can see from her pictures at Millennium Biltmore Hotel, where she was celebrating Christmas party three years in a row, from 1996 to 1998.

Here we can see her pictures with friends and ex-boyfriend from her teenage days, and the conclusion is that she hasn`t changed much since then and that she has the same pretty face today. Also, it looks like she doesn`t have problems with posing today, as a member of a Royal Family, because of her natural talent to pose in front of the objective.

Furthermore, in the first picture, we can see her ex-boyfriend, Luis Segura, who is now an estate agent. This picture was taken in 1997 when they were in 11th grade. Meghan was 16 years old.

Also, there is another picture from one year earlier, when she was 15, with her friends Lily Gali, Michelle Ramani, Anise Hutchinson, and Emmanuella Jaskiewicz.

There is also another picture of her when she was 17 years old. Meghan Markle was in her twelve grade, and another girl in the picture is her friend Cecilia Donnellan.

Andrew Morton, who wrote a book about Meghan, with the name Meghan- A Hollywood Princess, said that she was talented for posing in pictures since her childhood, and how she always knew how to pose correctly.

The school where Markle went is the Roman Catholic School Immaculate Heart, in Los Feliz near Los Angeles. She was attending that school for 7 years, from the age of 11 to 18. After that, she went to Northwestern University in Illinois. One of her best achievements from that period is that she was voted for a school president.

An interesting story from her high-school period is when she had to choose her race at some mandatory census. During her English class, when she was 12, everyone had to choose their ethnicity, and there were only four choices, Asian, Black, White, and Hispanic. She chose to skip this census because there was no option to choose a mixed ethnicity or race.