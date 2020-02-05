Meghan Markle’s Dad Admits He Was Lying and He Doesn’t Regret It!

The story about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry step out from the royal duties is known and studied multiple times, and we all know that the main reason for that is the media pressure. For Prince Harry, who lost his mother, Princess Diana, who was the constant target of the media and paparazzi, doesn’t want the same scenario for his wife Meghan, who is facing the same media torture as Princess Diana. Therefore, the royal couple decided to retreat in Canada and to plan for themselves slowly.

However, besides media pressure, Meghan faced severe family issues, as her father went against her on the court regarding the privacy violations. Meghan’s relation with her dad Thomas was complicated way before, and it only severely escalated after Meghan became a Duchess of Sussex. Media uses that as a way to gain more publicity, and Meghan suffered badly because of it.

The long story goes back in time, when Meghan was six years old, as that was the time when her parents divorced. The daughter and father kept contact, and he was involved in her life chapters. However, something was always intense. The things went worse after her half-siblings go accused her of abusing the family after her father bankrupted in 2016. On the other hand, some sources stated how Meghan paid quite a vast amount to save him, and his financial situation.

After Meghan started dating Prince Harry, her father was often very open with the press and often cruel. Recently, he published the personal letter she sent him, where she opened up and begged him to stop talking with the media and deliver lies. Because of that, they ended up in the court, where he faced charges for violating the privacy of the royal family and shamelessly showed Meghan’s vulnerability to the world.

Thomas Markle started to show his lousy attitude and bad parenting features, and he was involved with collaborating with the press to publically shame Meghan. Recently he appeared in the documentary, where he presented his side of the relations with his famous daughter and pointed out some facts that are quite embarrassing for him. Also, he officially confessed that he was lying, and he is not proud of it.

However, he said that despite lying, he thinks it was worth it, as he got an enormous amount of money for it and that he will continue to get rich due to the exploitation of his daughter. The world seems to have sympathy and respect toward Meghan Markle, as she has to face such a father, and we hope she will overcome it.