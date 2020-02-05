Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Promoted an Instagram Page to Encourage the Act of Kindness!

These days the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are trying to get their life back on track and focusing on positive vibes and spreading joy. Therefore, the couple promoted an Instagram page called @globalpositivenews to spread joy and show the importance of kindness that exists in everyday situations all across the globe.

Moreover, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared a post on their Instagram page. They wrote: ”For February we are pleased to follow @globalpositivenews which focuses on the acts of kindness and uplifting stories of community across the globe. We hope you enjoy it!”

Nevertheless, we all need positivity and brightness in our lives, and undoubtedly the royal couple needs it now more than ever. Therefore, it is nice to see how they are dealing with recent events and focusing on the positive side of the Internet and social media.

Global Positive News Network already has around 133 thousand followers from all around the world, and it is proclaimed to be the most heartwarming page on Instagram. Their main goal is to focus on the positivity rather than all the negative things that are happening everywhere. Also, they have an active community, and followers who are there since their beginning, and it is founded by Kristi Carter, an author, and entrepreneur from San Francisco. The organization is selling products as well and promotes it on their page. Indeed, after this post, their popularity will grow even more.

On their page, you can find numerous empathic stories with positive income. The recent one is about four years old girl who saved her mother’s life by calling the police, a police officer who donated a part of his liver to a stranger and an Irish influencer who raised thousands of dollars for a children’s hospital.