Michael Douglas’ Birthday Wishes to Morgan Freeman

The legendary Morgan Freeman recently celebrated his 83rd birthday, and many of his friends and celebrities had nothing but heartwarming messages to give to the actor. One of them was Michale Douglas, and he shared a fun image of the two actors, dated from 2013.

“Happy birthday to my friend and #LastVegas costar @morganfreeman! Cheers! #MorganFreeman” posted Douglas alongside the image of the two of them on the set of their famous movie Las Vegas. The film also featured Robert DeNiro and Kevin Kline. Freeman and Douglas were friends for a very long time, and Freeman was supporting his friend when Kirk Douglas passed away on February 5.

Kirk Douglas was 103 years old, and he had a special relationship with his son, as well as his son’s wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones. Michael stated, “We are all so proud of our industry, because I think we are the only industry that care of their own, so not just actors – I am talking about screenwriters, I am talking about costumers, I am talking about construction people, anybody who works in the movie business can rely on the Motion Picture Television Fund to help them out. Catherine and I have been very much involved for a number of years, pretty much since my father, Kirk, became involved.”

Catherine also commented, ”I have been part of it through my affiliation with the Douglas family and being an actor myself and seeing what it does to my community that creates the magic on the screen. It takes an army, so it is very, very dear to our hearts.”