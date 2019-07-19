Mistakes Guys Do While Jer**ng Off

It’s all in the technique
Are you spanking it incorrectly?
Of course when you were younger, you probably did all sorts of weird things with your peen to get off. I’ve heard of guys using two fingers as a V to someone humping stuffed animals. It’s okay, though! Unless you’ve seen adult movies before you hit puberty, no one really teaches you how to jerk off. Of course, by now, you’ve figured it out, right?
Maybe not. Perhaps there are tips and tricks that you can use when pleasuring yourself that can make that orgasm even better.
Use this advice tonight!
The Finish Line
Sometimes you get so worked up you just want to come, right? You have to take time ti enjoy the process though dude!
This is your You Time… take it slow.
The Speed
Slow your roll, bro. Going at it like you’re being timed is no good. Consistently doing this can lead to ED and premature ejaculation.
Imagine having sex with a woman. Start slow, go faster, and change up the pace. You can also practice not coming so quickly, if that’s an issue you have with sex.
Lube is love
A lot of guys like to go at it dry to avoid the clean-up. Don’t be lazy. Use lube.
Too much of a good thing
There are men who jerk of like five times a day. That makes the experience less special. Find a hobby that’s non-sexual.
Porn
If you do have a porn addiction, it is time to seek help for it. If you can’t afford a therapist, there are resources online to help. People with serious addictions flake out on social obligations and some even let it effect work.
If it gets too bad, you may start to resent the habit, making it less enjoyable.
The Grip
Unless you’re into some heavily kinky stuff (no judgement), ease up on your grip. Remember to relax.
Take a few deep breaths before you begin, and treat your penis right. You’re not gonna get a replacement.
Switch it up
Switch that s*** up! Change hands. Add The Twist Technique.
Also, try this tip from Hustler:
While standing, twist your lubed-up hand so that your thumb is against your belly button. Then wrap your hand around your penis and, rather than letting your hand do the work, move your hips to pump in and out of your hand. It’ll be more vaginal like.
Cheese
Taking dick pics or masturbation videos that were not requested is a definite mistake. Do everyone a favor and just… don’t
Boredom
Lots of men masturbate out of boredom, but that’s a lame excuse this day and age with smart phones, gaming systems, streaming tv, on demand movies and music. And don’t forget books, those things still exist.
The Other Bits
Sure, you might cup your balls, but what about your nipples? Your butthole? Pulling your own hair. Even light throat chocking.
(I said LIGHT!)
One Way Street
Hopefully you are smart enough to know that you should NEVER, EVER put anything up your urethra. You can Google what kind of accidents have happened when horny men get stupid.
Homemade Toys
Oh, boy.
Some bad stuff can seriously occur if you try to stick household objects up your butt without proper grip. It will lead you to the ER with a possible internal injury.
If you are open to ass play, try buying a cheap silicone butt plug off of Amazon.
Homemade Toys II
If you can’t afford a Fleshlight, then take a banana peel (sans banana) and wrap it around your hard-on. Putting a sock over it will keep the flaps in place while you do your thing.
There are other DIY sex toys you can easily put together if you look on the internet.
Keep it private
Stop the work jerk, please. Masturbating in public can be dangerous. Imagine having your junk out, whacking it while driving, and getting rear-ended. It has happened more than once.
And if someone catches you doing it in public, guess who can end up on a sex offender registry?
To the Edge
“Edging” is essentially starting and stopping. Do your thing until you think you are going to come, then stop for a few minutes. Start up again, then repeat the process.
This is said to produce an extremely intense orgasm when you finish, just be forewarned of the amount and strength of semen. You can use this during intercourse, too.
Wanna read some horror stories?
