Nicki Minaj is Having Fun With Pregnancy Rumors

Nicki Minaj is currently married to Kenneth Petty, and she is not shy about opening up about starting a family. The rapper had an interview recently, and she wasn’t trying to deny the rumors about her pregnancy, and instead, she decided to have fun with it. To the question about is she cooking while quarantining, the rapper said, “Absolutely. Steak. Shrimp. Plus my famous cheeseburgers. So good.” However, people got their buzz going when she continued with, “Been rlly (really) having red meat cravings then salad cravings with extra jalapenos. Ordered Chkn (chicken) nachos that didn’t come w/ (with) jalapenos. Who does that? Wow.”

A fan asked on Twitter asked the hitmaker about the cravings she mentioned and asked if the rapper was “also throwing up in (the) morning and having to go to the bathroom a lot.” The rapper answered with, “Lmao (laughing my a** off). No throwing up. But nausea and peeing non stop. Omg (oh my God) what do u think this means guys???? Lmaooooooooooo (sic).”