Britney Spears in a Magnificent Gold Bikini for Her Album Cover

Britney Spears is striking lately harder than ever, and her latest update on her album has fans going crazy on the internet. The pop singer is posing in a fantastic one-piece golden swimsuit on a beach stretching her flawless body

upwards while posing sideways to the camera. Her face is soaking up the sun, and she is holding onto some big chains that are placed beside her. Dave LaChapelle took pictures, and the pop singer wrote, “You asked for a new Glory cover and since it went to number one we had to make it happen !!!! Couldn’t have done it without you all.”

Britney Spears went to quarantine with her baby sister Jaime-Lynn in Louisiana. Jaime-Lynn shared, “Britney was like, ‘I want to come home, I don’t want to be by myself’ out here (LA) because all of her family’s pretty much here (Louisiana). So she was able to come home for almost two weeks or so.”

Britney has two boys with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, Preston, and Jayden. Preston is 14, while Jayden is 13 years old, and they are signed to their dad after the divorce. Since Spears had a tumultuous past, she got 30 percent of the custody, while Federline has 70.