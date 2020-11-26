A Review of Online Sports Betting- Strategies and Tips – 2020 Guide

Sports betting in the Philippines is similar to sports betting in other parts of the world. Gamblers do better with the right sportsbooks, knowing the best odds to play, applying certain strategy and tips. Interestingly, these features are explained in this article. As a football fan, this article comes with lots of benefits and could be referenced for a long time.

Evelyn Balyton, the author here is a sports betting expert, so you can be sure that this review is thoroughly carried out.

How to select a Sportsbook

Sportsbook plays a major role when it comes to sports betting. It would be best if you took this aspect seriously. Before you decide to stick with a particular sportsbook check out what mightytips.ph has to say about our top online sports betting bookmakers. However, here are some features to look out for:

Bonuses and promos

Gambling is quite expensive. Bankrolling this adventure could take a bit into your finances. That is why sportsbook gives out lots of bonuses and promos. These are incentives used to encourage players. Always make sure that the sportsbook you select has bonus offers, and other promotions are readily available.

Security

Check out a review of the sportsbook before you sign up with them. Top class sportsbook makes use of the latest security encryption software. This keeps the details of every gambler safe from any third-party interference.

Banking methods

Funding your account could become a burden when the sportsbook has a limited payment option. Also, payments should be super-fast or instant. Technology has made that possible. Check out the banking options provided by the sportsbook before signing up.

Bets

Check out the types of bets offered by the sportsbook. Usually, a wide variety of options on bets is preferred. Betting at a sportsbook that has a limited number of bets that doesn’t favour you is a bad deal. Choose sportsbook with a wide collection of bets.

Best Sportsbook For Philippines Players

22 BET

This is one of the best sportsbooks for Philippines gamblers. They have incredible bonus offers and promotions. With a wide collection of super-fast payment options, gamblers can easily carry out a money transaction. Also, they have a good betting market and decent odds. However, please take note that they do not have live streams.

BETFAIR

Betfair is a mobile-friendly sportsbook that has a high reputation in the Philippines. Its social features are amazing, and they offer gamblers, new and regular members, lots of amazing bonuses. Betfair has an excellent 7.8/10 rating, and the reviews keep getting better.

1XBET

This sportsbook is rated one of the best because of the following reasons:

A long list of payment options Incredible bonuses and promos Supers-fast withdrawals Great odds

MELBET

This sportsbook is one of the best regarding horse racing. Players can also place other sports bet here. They have lots of options concerning money transactions. Fantastic bonus and promo offers. This sportsbook is mobile friendly and can be conveniently used.

BetOnline

BetOnline has its bets ranging from $1 to $25,000. With super-fast money transaction options, a player can easily fund their account and also initiate withdrawals—excellent customer support team with swift response to players complaints. The odds here are great and not average at all.

The Different Types Of Sports Bets

Here we would look at the various types of bet players can place at these sportsbooks

Straight Bets

Every sports fan is familiar with the straight bets. It is very common and the most placed type of bet. With the betting line set, points are spread across each team. Gamblers have a choice to either bet on the favourite or the underdog.

Total Line Bets

The total line bet is common but not as popular as the straight bets. A number is referenced and gambler bet on the score staying either under or above the number referenced. Sometimes, players can bet on that total line as seem in football and basketball.

Money Line Bets

Here, gamblers select a team who would win. There is no point spreading here. All major sports have these types of bet, although they are more observed in hockey and baseball.

Parlay Bets

Parlay bets are incredible. The payout is amazing, but it comes with a huge risk. Bets are grouped, that is, single bets are merged into one, parlay. Each bet must win, for the parlay to be won.

Live Betting

Here players can place bets when the game is being played. The bet could be on who scores next, team to win the next corner and lots more options.

Sports betting tips and strategy

Betting is serious business. Real money could either be won or lost in minutes. This is clearly stated in Forbe’s article. Every gambler knows this and endeavours to take the games seriously. Here are a few tips to take note of while you bet:

1. Be logical

Don’t get emotional when you place bets. Betting for your team to win when they are the underdog against a better team could cost you that bet. Be logical in your analysis, and don’t allow any form of bias.

2. Injury report

Most times, gamblers neglect the injury report. A team that has most of its key players in the injury list would hardly perform as it ought to.

3. Spread your bets

Avoid putting all bets in one sport. Spread them across several sports. This would yield a better result.

4. Home or away

Always consider where the game is being played. For instance, in football, most teams are stronger in their homes. This trend could help you in placing more accurate bets.

Sports betting in the Philippines is easy when you find the right sportsbook. Also, it is important to know about betting strategies and tips to make more accurate predictions. More sports betting tips and predictions can be found at mightytips.ph