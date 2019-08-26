Woman’s Razor Sharp Vajayjay Ripped Up Husband’s Peen

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Things got bloody

When things are getting hot and heavy in the bedroom, sometimes it seems like any little thing can kill the mood. From saying the wrong thing or just letting things get awkward, some things just mean it’s time to call it quits. When this couple experienced this moment, they may have found a whole new field when it comes to killing the mood.

There’s probably nothing scarier than looking down during a heated moment to find that things are getting bloody. This couple’s steamy moment went from adult film to horror movie real quick, and the details are not for the faint of heart.

A True Story

Not every sexual experience is super comfortable. It’s only natural that sometimes things in the bedroom are going to get a little awkward; sometimes that means being self conscious about what’s going on downstairs.

This story will make most people realize that someone always has it worse. In fact, things weren’t just awkward; they were straight up disastrous.

When this British woman was getting down with her guy, it resulted in serious damage to his peen. The details are pretty grisly, and it might make you choose to stop and double check that everything is properly functioning before things get too heated.

A Bloody Mess

Theresa Bartram went nine years without having sex due to stress incontienence. When she decided to go for it for the first time in nearly a decade, things got a little extreme. In fact, it ended with her husband’s penis becoming “bright red and sprouting blood.”

Things got so bad that they ultimately led to the couple splitting up. According to Your Tango, she said, “There was a big red stain spreading between us on the sheets. After that, he was scared of my lady garden and approached it as if it was a Venus flytrap and he was a bluebottle (fly).”

If you’re worried that this might be a possible fate for your next encounter, don’t sweat it; the reason seems pretty rare.

Toothy

The New York Post wrote that this incident was as a result of an operation that she had to lift her prolapsed bladder. The operation involved a plastic mesh material called transvaginal tape. Now, here’s where things get kind of graphic.

The mesh that was placed after her first surgery “breached her vaginal wall,” creating a septic abscess, according to the New York Post. This resulted in the mesh reaching through the walls of her vagina, in a way that Bartrum described as feeling like “razor sharp teeth.” Talk about an absolute nightmare.

Eroding the Walls

If that wasn’t gory enough, it gets even worse. Apparently, the mesh was placed so low that it “eroded her vaginal walls,” according to the Sun. Doctors had to remove the mesh entirely, making her “eternally incontinent and understandably hopeless as far as her sex life is concerned,” according to Your Tango.

Bartrum said, “I was told this simple procedure would cure my incontinence and give me more confidence on the bedroom, but it has ruined my life. It made my vagina deadly and forced me into a life of celibacy. It could have killed me.”

It’s hard to say who came out worse here: her or her husband. But it’s safe to say that no one envies either of their positions.

Horror Story

Even though this horror story is rare, it might just make you double check next time you have a steamy encounter.

Original by Sunny