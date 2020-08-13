Playing Runescape Mobile

Old School Runescape Mobile was released by Jagex on the 30th of October 2018. The mobile game was originally announced on the 17th of July 2017, set to be released to the public on the Play Store around the time of Winter 2017. This, however, did not go to expectations as the development of the game took a lot longer than originally hoped for.

However, although Old School Runescape players were not happy about this, it was done to create the best possible user experience for players and was done for the right reasons. One of them was to regain this MMORPG’s popularity back.

The great news is that the game was soon to become increasingly popular by new players, who had never played the game before and shot up very high in the AppStore and Play Store charts. This was a huge moment for the Runescape community and Jagex as the player base had reached its peak in years.

Although the Old School Runescape mobile game was very exciting for people as you were able to pick up wherever you left off on your PC. The actual practical use of the mobile app was very limited. This is because when you are using a mobile, it is a lot more difficult to click on things, move around, and work fast / efficiently.

However, the mobile app was very good for content creators on YouTube as a very popular video theme was doing certain tasks on the app. These seemed to gain a lot of views during the early release of the Old School Runescape mobile app because it was something different and fun to watch. YouTubers were doing fun challenges such as PvP (player versus player), bosses, or just random activities in the game.

Overall, the app is generally useful for non-attentive tasks, which you do not need to look at the screen a lot. These are usually tasks that you are just able to leave on the side during work or school.

Here are some ideas and uses for the Old School Runescape mobile app that you can do to earn more gold and get more experience:

Smith Cannonballs

To smith cannonballs, you will need to have the quest requirement of Dwarf cannon completed and you will also need level 35 Smithing achieved. You will also need the Ammo mould item, which is only possible to get after the Dwarf cannon quest, and you need Steel bars.

For each steel bar, you will receive 4 cannonballs. To get started, head over to any furnace you want, some good ones would be one that is close to a bank such as the Edgeville bank and furnace. Simply use the Steel bar onto the furnace with your ammo mold in your inventory and select the cannonballs option. One inventory will take around 2 minutes and 15 seconds, which is plenty of time to carry out other tasks that you are doing in real life such as your work or school.

Once the inventory is completed, simply run back to the bank and repeat the process with a fresh batch of Steel bars. You will also gain a decent amount of Smithing experience while doing this method.

Herb runs

Herb runs in Old School Runescape are a very popular task for many reasons. They can provide a player with constant farming experience to train the Farming skill. It is also extremely good for gaining everyday money.

Some herb runs can provide around 80,000 Runescape gold, which is a lot for doing barely any work. A herb allotment takes about 80 minutes to finish growing and the average number of allotments people use is 5.

This means that if you were at work or school for 8 hours, you could do a maximum of 6 herb runs every day from your mobile phone. If you are making an average of 80,000 gold (assuming no herb plants die), you could be making a potential 480,000 Runescape gold every single day, simply by using your phone for less than 20 minutes total at work or school.

Herb runs are also extremely useful and necessary for Iron man mode accounts to create potions and such. Doing extra daily herb runs on mobile will help you progress faster on your Iron man account.

Slayer tasks using a cannon

Slayer itself may not be the best skill to train on mobile, however, if you get a task which you can do using only a cannon, such as Kalphite’s or Fire giants, where you can simply set up your cannon in the middle of the room and get constant kills without having to click on the monsters, then this would be very useful to do on mobile at work or school.

This is because you can simply fill up your cannon with 30 cannonballs using one click and let your cannon do the rest while you focus on other things with your mobile phone on the side. This method will of course require a lot of cannonballs as all your hits will be using a cannon.

Short term bossing

Although bossing is not the best thing to do on mobile, you can still make it structured and consistent so that it will be efficient. For example, if you do the Vorkath boss which generally grants a 120,000-gold profit per kill.

Doing only 5 kills per day, which is manageable to do, you can get 600,000 gold per day of pure profit on average. Going to school or work 5 days a week, you can make a 3 million gold profit on average.

The only difficulty doing this method would be that you are more open to getting attacked and damaged by bosses as you are playing mobile. This will increase your chances of making mistakes or wrong click on places. This is why you need the best possible armor and gear you can get.