Prince Charles is closer to…? William or Harry?

He is a future king, has fans all over the world, a beautiful woman, two sons, grandchildren, sisters-in-law who respect him. When you see it all, then you can only conclude that Prince Charles has a perfect life. Although they were more attached to their mother when they grew up, William and Harry certainly respected their father. As the position of Prince Charles had imposed on him, he had a lot of obligations, but he nevertheless played a significant role in the growth of his two sons, leading them in the right direction.

After the tragic death of their mother, Harry and William have excellent support of their father, who was there for them at the most challenging situations in their life. Is the prince Charles closer to Harry or a William, is the more favorable to one than the other? Let’s find out.

Prince Charles came in with Meghan together at the wedding ceremony.

Nearly a year ago, millions of people were eagerly waiting for the royal wedding, where Prince Charles walked with the Meghan to his son. Everyone was thrilled with this gesture of Prince Charles, even his son Harry, who did not hide pleasure.

Prince William was close to his father during his education.

Prince William had been quite distant from his father during his schooling, but that did not prevent them from keeping contact. He gave him support when it was most needed, knowing that that meant a lot to a young man who was far from his family.

Prince Charles was a great supporter of Prince Harry during the first years of marriage.

Harry and Megan had everyday problems for the first year of marriage, they were at the center of public attention. They had a lot of pressure from Meghan’s family, which had a significant impact on the young couple. In those moments Prince Charles gave support to a young couple, no matter what.

Prince Charles has a close relationship with both sons.

As things stand, Prince Charles has an equally close relationship with both sons, which proves how he was caring for his sons during their growing up. It just shows how much the future king is attentive to his sons and grandchildren and makes him a great man who cares for his family.

Source: cheatsheet.com