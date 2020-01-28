Prince Harry Faced a Mental Breakdown in Canada?

We all know that the dust from Megxit didn’t settle down since the young couple left Britain and settled in Vancouver Island, Canada. However, there are numerous rumors about their going to the Palace and starting an independent life together. One of the recent ones is about Prince Harry and his mental health, and the rumor that the Prince is facing a severe mental breakdown after leaving his country.

Moreover, Meghan Markle flew to Canada only a few days after the official statement, where she reunited with her son Archie.

At the same time, Prince Harry had to stay in Britain to discuss with the Royal Family about the official agreement regarding their stepping back from royal duties. Therefore, after Princ left Britain too and reunite with his family in Canada, allegedly, he had a mental breakdown. There were specific articles that spoke quite dirty about Prince Harry, how he is losing his mind, and insults Meghan and abuses their relationship. Indeed, all false, as Prince is not facing any serious mental breakdowns, but rather is exhausted from the tense situation, they had a previous couple of months. Nothing serious, in general.

Despite notorious rumors of Meghan being an imposter who wants to ruin the royal family, and takes baby Archie with her, and more similar stories, the couple seems to care less about the tabloids, and they are together in Canada now, enjoying their time together, and trying to plan the future as an independent married couple.

However, Prince Harry’s growing up was full of tabloids and media pressure, as Princess Diana’s death and rumors about her followed him everywhere. The young man somehow learned how to cope with it, but Meghan was facing severe issues with the media propaganda, from the moment she steps into a royal family. Hence, Prince Harry doesn’t want his wife to suffer the same way his mother did.