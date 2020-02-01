How Prince Harry Used to Mock Prince William

Prince Harry used to tease and mock his older brother Prince William for all the freedom he was going to get when he gets older, as he is not next in line for the throne. According to Ken Wharfe, who used to be employed as a personal protection officer for Princess Diana, Prince Harry used to tease a lot his older brother.

Wharfe shared a story during True Royalty TV, “Just picking up from Dickie when he mentioned William and Harry, about rivalry in the siblings. I remember a journey once – every Friday night, Diana would take the boys down to their house in the country, Highgrove – and they sat at the back. William’s being an absolute pest on the left. Diana’s driving, I’m in the front seat, and Harry’s having a go at him. William turns around and says, ‘Oh, do shut up, Harry. You are so stupid.'”

The former bodyguard continued, “And Harry said, ‘I can do what I want because I won’t be King. You will be. Therefore I can do what I want’.”

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have left their positions as working members of the royal family to become “financially independent.” The Duke of Sussex recently went to Canada, on Vancouver Island, where his wife and their son were waiting for him.

Before he left for Canada, Prince Harry gave his final speech as a royal member, stating, “The UK is my home and a place that I love. That will never change. “I have grown up feeling support from so many of you, and I watched as you welcomed Meghan with open arms as you saw me find the love and happiness that I had hoped for all my life.” The royal engagement took place in London.