5 Reasons You Need A Professional For Mold Testing – 2020 Guide

Mold and mold deposits on the walls occur most during the winter months, due to the increased concentration of moisture and condensation. Mold stains on the walls are much more than just an aesthetic problem. Depending on the degree of humidity and condensation – sometimes you can get rid of the mold yourself. However, sometimes it is better to call professionals for help – because they know how to most effectively and permanently eliminate this problem. We will present the reasons for this in our guide for 2020. Consider all pros and cons well and decide on the best solution.

Appearance Of Mold

During the winter months, when there is a big difference in the air temperature in the room and outside – layers of mold usually form on the walls. Mold deposits are mostly formed in corners where air circulation is weaker. A higher concentration of moisture is usual in these places – and that causes mold to appear. Condensation often forms on less insulated walls as well. Sometimes, mold also appears in places where there are concrete beams instead of blocks – such as above windows and in corners. Mold on the walls is a problem that is not only of an aesthetic nature. Besides ugly stains on the walls – bacteria and fungi accelerate the decay of the apartment. They also cause many health issues – such as asthma, bronchitis, allergies, and rheumatic problems.

DIY Mold Removing Tips

You’ve seen mold in your house that irritates you. You’ve decided to roll up your sleeves yourself and fix the problem. Of course, the most effective are chemicals that are specially designed for mold removal – but often some other methods are enough. Here are ways to successfully save yourself from mold, at least temporarily:

Mold Removal On Walls

Before you go to work, dry the part of the wall that has been caught by the mold with a hairdryer. Wear a face mask to prevent the inhalation of harmful ingredients. Depending on the mold amount, you can use a spatula or brush. If the mold is not only superficial, use a spatula – but if it has just appeared, you will easily remove it with the help of a brush. After scraping/brushing the wall well – apply the insulation and primer evenly to the affected area.

After priming, it’s time for a new color. You can cover the wall with the ordinary one – but if the mold creates often, it’s a better option to use a color that prevents or alleviates mold. Also, experienced professionals say that one of the very effective and lasting solutions can be to break the styrofoam boards and immerse them in a thinner – and then spray all parts of the apartment or house where the mold appears. This should prevent its further appearance.

Remove Mold In The Bathroom

Mold loves wet places, and its favorite spots are bathroom tiles. If mold has just appeared – it is enough to apply a special anti-mold agent to the affected area. Read the instructions carefully before use. After you apply the product, rub it with a sponge, and rinse with water. Make sure you wear gloves when working. Unfortunately, if the mold has been developing for a long time, it is necessary to remove the silicone joints – and this is done with the help of a special device. Therefore, it is recommended that you hire professionals for that job.

Hire Professionals

Of course, if you are not up to this task or you happen to have mold reappearing – it’s time to hire professionals. We know that price is usually an obstacle for most to do this right away – but think about it. What is the price for the air you breathe to be healthy? Finally, if we look at it financially – we’ll tell you again that professional help is far more profitable. When you work alone and you are not skilled enough – mold will reappear. When experts do this, it is unlikely that you will have a problem any time soon. On this page, you can see how they do it, and what are the standards that must be followed when you hire a professional. Here are five reasons why you need a professional for mold testing and removal.

1. You Should Have An Appropriate Assessment of the Situation

The appearance of mold and the diseases that accompany it – are most often the result of a poor combination of humidity and air conditioning. When our air conditioning systems and devices try to cool the room – condensation occurs inside the vents. Then it becomes a big problem. In this case, trained professionals must discover the exact source of the problem and detect invisible problem areas. Then you can effectively remove mold that will no longer bother you after this.

2. You Can Be Sure That The Mold Problem Will Be Properly Solved

When you decide to hire professionals – you can be almost sure that you will completely solve the problem. Namely, reputable and professional companies have more than an obvious level of experience. So you will notice this when you first meet. The first step of professionals includes mold testing, followed by efficient and proper treatment with special means that remove mold and clean surfaces. Professionals also deal with special procedures that include humidity control in your home, mold sealing, mold removal, but also subsequent cleaning of your premises.

3. Proper Remediation Will Prevent Future Mold Occurrence

When a mold remediation is done by professionals who are highly skilled and trained for this job – you can be almost sure that the mold will not reappear in the treated areas. This means that you will no longer have to set aside extra money for expensive products that you have used until then. Moreover, experienced professionals will be able to detect all problematic areas in your house with great precision – and educate you if the problem occurs elsewhere in the house.

4. You Can Get Specific Tips In Case The Mold Reappears

In addition to cleaning, professionals will be there to help you with advice. Certainly, when problems like this occur, you must have good communication with the professionals you have contacted. When we talk about expert advice, professionals will point out the factors that can lead to the new appearance of mold – but also some of the possible new solutions for your home. You may need to replace pipes or windows or fix a leaky roof that has led to increased condensation. Such advice and expert opinions can be of great importance.

5. You Will Save Money

Of course, the financial moment is always present when it comes to housework. So mold testing and removal are no exception. However, keep in mind that the more time you waste waiting to solve the problem – the solution will cost you more later. Also, by hiring professionals you can be pretty sure that you have fixed this problem completely or at least in the long run. This means that you will no longer buy expensive primers or special colors to protect your walls from the mold. Overall, you’ll save your money in the long run.