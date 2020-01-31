Queen Elizabeth II Found the Replacement for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

A couple of weeks ago, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a shocking decision. They decided to leave the royal family to become “financially independent,” and with them leaving the royals, there has been a question who will be their replacement?

Queen Elizabeth II finally found who will be working instead of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. It will be Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, at least according to a British historian and a royal biographer, Robert Lacey. The royal biographer shared to Hello! magazine, “It’s quite clear that one of the consequences is that Beatrice and Eugenie will now be brought forward – if they’re willing to be brought forward. If two go out, two have got to come in, and those two have got to be Beatrice and Eugenie. I’m sure they will step forward and be greatly welcomed. It’s what the family needs as it’s another 15 years before Prince George’s generation steps up. It’s ironic that Harry mentioned his cousins as models of how he wants to be.”

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are the daughters of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. Princess Eugenie got married to Jack Brooksbank in October 2018, and Princess Beatrice is engaged to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and they are set to be married during this year. The two sisters never had a desire to expose themselves, and they chose a path of freedom. Princess Beatrice is working as a financial adviser, while Princess Eugenie is working in a London art gallery. All of this might change in the future if the two sisters do step in and fill the empty spaces as working members of the royal family.

Queen Elizabeth II’s granddaughters have never had any scandal that brought harm to the royal family, unlike their mother and father. The Duke of York has recently been linked to the convicted pedophile and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, while Sarah Ferguson created a scandal a long time ago due to her affair and lifestyle she had while being married to Prince Andrew.