Queen Elizabeth’s New Year’s Portrait With Three Generations of Throne Heirs

The new royal family portrait has conquered the Internet, and this time young Prince George stole the show with his charm!

By marking the entrance into the new decade, Queen Elizabeth II, alongside her son Prince Charles, grandson Prince William and his son Prince George posed for a family portrait on Friday. Royals took the photo in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace, and the photographer who made their photos is Ranald Mackechnie. For this occasion, young Prince George wore elegant Daniel shirt by Amaia Kids and a pair of Trotters trousers. The items are currently on sale and will be auctioned too.

However, this is not the first portrait of Queen with heirs. The first portrait was shot in April 2016, when Queen celebrated her 90th birthday. The young prince was only two years old at the time, and he had to stand on the stairs to be in the picture. It was quite an adorable sight, and incredible view with several generations included, from the oldest (the Queen) to the youngest, then Prince George.

The photographer who pictures them said: ”He (Prince George) was completely adorable. You are always limited when you picture young kids, but Prince George was in a good mood, and everyone seemed to enjoy seeing him that happy.”

Young throne heir is six years old today, and he seems quite photogenic, as he is always in the center of attention. It looks like the camera loves him. However, with the absolute beauty of Princess Charlotte and the cuteness of Prince Louis, it seems like the royal kids are in a constant race of who will be the most adorable kid for the family Christmas photo. Moreover, the answer is clear: they are all lovely and charming children, and the older royal siblings are very proud of them!