Pain During the Act? Here Are Some Things That Could Help

If you often experience pain during intercourse, you’re not alone. According to the National Survey of Sexual Health and Behavior, 30% of women admitted to experiencing pain during sex. And that’s not all. According to the BJOG: An International Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology, a study was conducted on more than 7,000 women in the UK and found that almost one in every 10 women admitted to suffering from dyspareunia—painful sex due to medical or psychological conditions.

So, you see, pain during sex is pretty common. But just because it’s common doesn’t make it okay. Pain from sex can lead to fear of sex, decreased sex drive, and even a loss of intimacy as a whole. From medical conditions to lack of sexual activity, here’s what may be the cause and what you could do to rid or lessen the pain:

1. Stress

Stress is a huge factor in life, period. It can prohibit you from doing things normally, especially whine comes to having good sex. It’s very important to strip yourself of all of life’s issues and leave them at the door—along with your clothes. No one wants to bring their troubles into the bed with them.

2. Add Foreplay

Do you like to skip foreplay and get right to business? This may be a reason sex is painful for you. Foreplay warms you up, helps get the blood flowing to your genitals, and naturally gets you in the mood. Kissing, touching, or whatever foreplay is to you, make sure you implement this before you get it poppin’.

3. Lube It Up

Lube isn’t a bad thing to add when having sex. There can be a lot of things that slows your flow, and no one likes having sex with a dry vag. You may not always need it, but it’s good to keep handy. When you’re having a dry spell, lube up you and your partner and get it going.

4. Endometriosis

Another cause can be Endometriosis, the disorder in which tissue that normally lines the uterus grows outside the uterus. It affects about 7% of women. Symptoms include but aren’t limited to: painful sex, painful periods, pain during urination/bowel movements, and infertility. Treatment usually involves medication or surgery. If you experience any of the above, see your doctor.

5. Irritable Bowel Syndrome

I know, who wants to talk about bowels in the same sentence as sex? But the intestinal disorder causes pain in the belly area which then leads to gas, constipation and diarrhea. This is all no bueno when it comes to sex. If this is you, talk to your doctor about ways to reduce symptoms.

6. STDs/STIs

Having genital infections can definitely be the culprit of pain during sex. Genital herpes, trichomoniasis, and yeast infections are the common infections that make sex super uncomfortable. Some infections are curable, so if you think this may be an issue, head over to the doctor.

7. Menopause

Usually women begin experiencing “The Change” between the ages of 45 and 50. Menopause changes your hormones and vagina, causing less lubrication and a long list of other symptoms. It’s absolutely possible that this can cause a great deal of pain during sex. Talk to your gynecologist about possible treatments to help lessen the problems.

Remember: If you are experiencing any of the above or unbearable pain, see. your. doctor!

Original by Ashlee Miller