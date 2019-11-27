Say ‘Happy Birthday’ with flowers

We all want to ensure that our loved one has a very special day on their birthday, right? Regardless of whether they like this occasion or not, it is our job to make them feel special and loved. Plus, there is not a better feeling than watching your girl open the present you have prepared with great care. If you have already bought a gift, that’s great, but have you thought about buying her a beautiful bouquet of flowers?

Let’s be honest, there is not a single girl in this whole wide world that doesn’t love flowers. Even though we are going to give you some tips on how to choose the best arrangement for her birthday, don’t forget to brighten her day every once in a while a single rose. Since this task seems impossible to many men, we have written a short guide that should help you complete this task successfully.

We are not only going to give you some advice on how to pick the right ones, but we are also going to inform you of the different ways that you can buy and have them delivered.

If you have absolutely no idea what you should get her, let’s start with something simple – color. What is her favorite color? You are not sure? Think about the clothes she wears, even accessorize such as a phone case. Bags and shoes are not going to be of much help, because generally speaking, we usually opt for some neutral colors when buying these. On the other hand, when it comes to picking a shirt, dresses, even trousers – that is when women choose the colors they love. If her outfits are colorful with many different patterns, then you should purchase a vivid bouquet that will mirror her style. On the other hand, if she prefers neutral tones, go with something more subtle.

Furthermore, think about her character. This might seem odd, but girls love flowers that reflect them. Is she funny and cheerful or on the other hand, serious? Or maybe she is a romantic and soft soul. If you opt for a floral arrangement that is in accordance with her personality, you will not only show her how much you love all her quirkiness but you will also demonstrate that you know her very well.

In addition, did you know that every person has a birth flower, depending on the month they were born? If she has already told you about this, then all you have to do is find out what hers and go get. If not, we believe this to be a great way to present her with a unique bouquet, probably something she isn’t expecting at all. Clearly, firstly you have to think about whether she is going to like or not. Some girls like to constantly be surprised, while others prefer the things they are familiar with. This is another thing that depends on her personality.

If her birthday is in April, you can opt for sweet pea or daisy. The former has a positive symbolism and it conveys the message of joy, while the latter will give you the opportunity to express your devotion. If she was born in February, you can gift her purple irises which stand for the passion you feel for her. Rose is a birth flower of the people born in June. As you know, red roses are the best way for you to express both the passion and your love towards her.

Also, you can opt for roses if you are in a long-term relationship. They are both sexy and elegant and the something every girl loves. However, if you have already given her red roses on some other occasion, and now you want to go with something different, you can buy her red tulips, or make a mix and add some asters or pink stargazer lilies. All of these are considered to be romantic and a great representation of love.

On the other not, if you are not a couple and you think that arrangement made solely of red roses is a bit too much, but you like her very much, don’t worry, we have some suggestions. You can get the orchids that will tell her how special she is or a one-of-a-kind flower called Bird of Paradise. However, if you want to go with some classic, our advice is to create a mix of roses. We have already mentioned the symbolism of red roses, but purple ones signify the love at first sight which also makes them perfect for a first date.

Now that you have an idea of what kind of message you want to convey, if you are really bad at choosing the right flowers, why not go to the local shop and ask florists for help? Provide them with some guidelines and they will create the bouquet for you. You can tell them about the occasion, the message you want to pass on, or even describe the personality of your girl and ask them to use the colors accordingly. Clearly, don’t forget about stating your budget, because there is no need to go over your price range.

If for some reason, you are not going to be there for her birthday, you can always surprise her and have the gift delivered. You can even order the entire floral arrangement, design it and send it via floraqueen.com. Their service will allow you to type in all the necessary information, pay with a credit card and be certain that your loved one will receive it on her special day.

Lastly, don’t forget about the card. It might not be necessary to add one if you are delivering them in person, but if you are having a company do this, then you should definitely write something down. Our advice is to avoid generic messages and phrases. You want to go with something unique that will make her feel appreciated. If this is not your strong suit, you should write something simple or even add a quote from a book she loves and something that describes your relationship perfectly.

All in all, in this article, we have offered you some tips you can use when picking the right bouquet for your better half. If even after reading all of this you have trouble choosing something, then you should definitely opt either for her favorite flowers or leave it to the professionals to create something unique.