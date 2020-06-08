5 Tips On How To Start Your Career As a Logo Designer

Building a career from creating and selling logos is the number one dream for every graphic designer out there. One of the biggest reasons why many people would like to become logo designers is simply because it is easy. At least for talented people and those with previous design understanding. Their entire knowledge can easily be utilized for this kind of job. It also allows them to be as creative as possible and it pays well. In fact, it pays very well. Many companies have paid millions of dollars for a good design.

However, this is something that a lot of people want to do. This means that the competition for becoming a good logo designer is huge. You have to compete against millions of people because this job is worldwide. It doesn’t matter if you are located in the United States, the United Kingdom, or anywhere else on the planet. The products that you can create, you can sell them to anyone. Your location does not limit you in any way. That’s the best thing about this.

So, if there is so much competition in this career path, is it even worth taking it? Well, I believe that it is worth it, but only if you are prepared. Fortunately for you, here are some tips that will help you get started.

1. The demand is immense

I already mentioned that there is a lot of competition down this career path, but there is a good reason for it. The demand for a local designer is simply huge. Every business on this planet will need some kind of brand image. Creating such an image is not easy. It is not something that anyone can do. In fact, it requires a lot of knowledge and experience in design. In other words, every company needs a designer.

Considering that there are millions and millions of brand-new businesses opening every single year, you will always be able to find a job. Whether you decide to put up an ad in a newspaper or submit your portfolio online, someone will definitely hire you. Even those that do not have a lot of skill and experience in this area managed to get a well-paying position.

When trying to tell you is, the big competition in this industry should not worry you. With enough dedication, you will manage to do anything you want.

These days, the demand for a local designer is so big, that there are hundreds of websites out there that can be used as a platform for people to share their work. For example, Behance.net does exactly that. People can upload all of their logo designs. You can click here and see exactly what I mean.

2. Start to learn about logo design

For those that do not have any kind of knowledge or expertise in this area, the first step is to start learning about it. Without any previous experience, you can’t expect companies to hire you or to be impressed by your skill. Of course, you might have some natural talent and creativity, but that is not always enough. There is a lot of science behind the idea of creating logos. It is not just about drawing the first thing that comes into your mind and then giving it color.

When creating, you will need to follow a certain pattern that almost every logo in the world has. This pattern is essential to bringing companies the success and recognition they deserve. The brand image needs to be eye-catching enough so people can remember it.

So, I believe that you have three choices you can make. The first one, the most obvious one is to go to school, or more accurately, college. This is the most expensive path you can take, the longest one and the most difficult one. However, it is also the path where you will learn the most. Also, the diploma that you get will have a lot more meaning to future companies that are interested in hiring you.

The second choice you can make is to join a year-long Academy. Here, you will be able to learn all of the basics of applications and programs such as Adobe Photoshop or Illustrator. It might not be as significant as college, but it is still a way to understand how logos can be created.

The last and third choice is to learn everything by yourself. It won’t be easy and it won’t be as effective, but with enough dedication, it can be done. There are hundreds, if not thousands of videos online that can help you.

3. Build a portfolio

One of the most important things about becoming a local designer is to have some kind of background to back up your skills. Sure, you might have the best diploma compared to your competition, but you will also need some kind of proof of your skills. Employers will be interested in your knowledge, but they will also be interested in the work you have done previously. The more you create, the more experience you are, the safer it is for companies to hire you.

This is why building up your portfolio is essential. The best way to do this is to just create. Yes, it is that simple. Everything you draw, you should use it to your advantage. Uploaded to your portfolio which you can later use it as a way to show off to people that are interested in your skills.

4. Create your own brand

One of the most important things you can do to get recognized as a designer is to create your own logo. This will be in the representation of your brand, and will also be the first impression to every potential employer. It basically gives people an insight into your work.

5. Find clients

And finally, the next thing you need to do to become an actual designer of logos is to start finding clients. There are many ways you can do this, but I believe that the best way is to just start sending your portfolio to companies online. You can also use any of the online platforms that allow designers to share their work.

After you go through this article, you will understand that chasing this career path is not easy, but with enough determination, you can do it.