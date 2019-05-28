Sharingan Contacts vs. Regular Contacts

It does not really matter if you are a fan of the popular anime or manga series, or perhaps you enjoy cosplaying, or you might just be looking to stand out from the crowd during Halloween, Sharingan contact will give you an appearance that many people will envy you on. There is a wide range of Sharingan contact lenses for sale and you will be able to choose from various popular styles and characteristics, including the Mangekyou, Itachi, and Sasuke contacts.
These contacts are often referred to as theatrical contact lenses, meaning that they are commonly used for theater, cosplays, and dressing up as different characters. You should know that these lenses are not used for correcting vision, hence if you are a far-sighted or near-sighted, they will not improve your vision. Also, if you do not have any problems with your eyes, these contacts will not diminish your vision, meaning that they are completely safe to use.
The difference between normal contact lenses and Sharingan contact lenses
The main difference between these lenses is that Sharingan lenses will make your eye look bigger. The sizes are the same, which is the usual 14.0 millimeters, however, Sharingan lenses do not only cover the iris, but also the outer rim of the lenses, making the eye look larger. With normal lenses, the rim is usually transparent, hence, it will only cover the iris of the eye. Let’s take a look at the differences between these two types of contact lenses:
1. Visual Effect
Since the rims of the lenses are also colored, they will most certainly make your eyes look bigger. And when it comes to normal lenses, they can give you a more natural and normal look.
2. Diversity
If you are looking for colorful lenses to match your costume, you will most certainly be able to find whatever style, design, and color you need. Hence, there will be a lot of options to choose from. When it comes to normal lenses, they will only come in natural colors.
3. Longevity
While normal lenses are available for daily and monthly prescriptions, Sharingan lenses can be used for a year at an extremely low cost. Hence, they are less expensive than normal lenses.
4. Comfort
According to Eyemi, these lenses are more comfortable on eyes, meaning they will easily adapt to the shape of the eyes, mostly because they are softer than normal lenses. And normal lenses tend to be more hard, making it more difficult to adjust to the eyes, which might sometimes result in a painful and itchy feeling.
Conclusion
Whatever reason you have for wearing Sharingan lenses, whether it is for Halloween, cosplay, or you simply want to stand out from the crowd, as you can see, there are various benefits to them. You will be able to make your eyes look larger, spend less money on the lenses, as well as be more comfortable while wearing them. Hence, do not waste any more time and start searching for the perfect Sharingan lenses for you.