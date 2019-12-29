Sophia Hutchins And Caitlyn Jenner First Appearance After Christmas

After Christmas time is everything for celebrities. They get to recharge, get ready for the next season, and just have some private moments. At least that is how it should be. Being a celebrity means that someone is always looking at you, even when its holiday season. Yet, they forget that paparazzi are always working. So, in reality, after Christmas, time is for a casual outfit and sports sweaters.

Caitlyn and Sophia know what we are talking about. Just one day after Christmas, these two were spotted wearing sports sweaters and heading for dinner in Malibu.

They are enjoying the holiday season together. Caitlyn rocked super casual for their night out, wearing Adidas track pants. Sophia, 23, went for a more classy casual outfit. Was she spotted wearing a pink sweater with her face on it? It appears that she was wearing her emoji face.

These two are all about the cozy vibes, definitely. The 70-year-old Olympian matches perfectly with the easy-going attitude of 23-years-old Sophia since they always seem trendy and fresh. Moreover, the couple spends the Holiday season together, and they shared every mutual moment with their online community.

The two were seen on the annual Kardashians Christmas Eve party. The party was hosted at Courtney’s compound. For that special occasion, Caitlyn wore a red pantsuit, while Hutchins looked terrific in a sparkling display in silver sequins.

Later on, she shared on Instagram, a thank you note with Caitlyn’s daughters, Kendall and Kylie, for a fantastic heart pendant necklace.

Hutchins and Caitlyn appeared in a tabloid in 2017, when they were first spotted shopping, and planning a vacation together. They were first friends then moved to be gal pals, and in no time they were romantically involved and engaged. However, Hutchins still claims that she and Caitlyn are not a couple.