Stashing: Why Boyfriend Hides You from Relatives and Friends

The two of you have fun and it seems that relations are wonderful, but for some reason, he hides you from his family. He does not even post common photos and introduce you to friends when an occasion arises. What happens? People call it “stashing”, and this is a new oddity that can be found in relationships.

A stasher is a person who refuses to introduce his partner to friends and family for any reason. What are the signs of it and how to cope with this problem?

Signs of Stashing

You have been dating for several months and you have a good time together: fascinating dates, interesting talks, and complete trust in the relationship. But one thing bothers you — the partner seemed to hide you from everyone. If this is close to you, it means you have become a victim of stashing. There are several reasons why a guy can stash you:

1. He has another girlfriend

2. He believes that everything is not serious with you

Perhaps the guy does not consider it necessary to introduce you to someone, because he does not believe that everything is serious with you. A boyfriend who doesn’t consider you an important person, even though he is extremely important to you, doesn’t worth your trust.

3. He’s ashamed of you

The guy thinks you’re not good enough for him. Think about whether there is an objective reason for this: if a lady is rude, she opens her beer with her teeth right on the street, then the gentleman may well begin to be shy. But if you behave quite normally, but he still considers you not good enough for him, it is worth considering to break up.

4. He is ashamed of his relatives

Perhaps he is ashamed of his friends or relatives, believing that you will not like them, and you will abandon him. This is a piece of good news for you: the guy does not want to introduce you to foolish friends, crazy parents or a younger sister with a full face tattoo.

5. He is afraid of losing you

The boyfriend has low self-esteem, and he is simply afraid that some friend of his will accidentally charm you, and you will choose him. Perhaps he is very jealous, so he believes that there is no other way but to hide.

If it became clear to you that the boyfriend prefers to hide you from his relatives and friends, and it bothers you very much, you just need to talk. If he tries to avoid the answer, it is time to end the relationship.