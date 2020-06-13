Ted Cruz Net Worth 2020, Bio, Career

We are talking about Senator from Texas, Ted Cruz, one of the most dedicated and ongoing individual for restricted government, economic increment, and the Constitution. The inspiration of being in media and to go for this call is coming from his personal observation of the chase for freedom and opportunities in his homeland. Find out more details about his childhood, life and career.

Early Life

Ted Cruz was born on the 22nd of December 1970 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. He has two half-sisters from his father’s side and his second marriage. His mother grew up in Delaware and she is coming from mixed family – Irish and Italian working-class. She was the only one in her generation in the family who attended college and University. She was passionate about mathematic and computers, so she got a diploma in mathematics and started working as a pioneering computer programmer in the early 50’s. On the other hand, his father had a very difficult story.

He ended up in Cubans prison, where he was beaten and tortured. After this nightmare, he moved to the US and in 1957 he started the University of Texas at Austin. Later he decided to start some small business in oil and gas production. Currently, his father lives in Dallas as a priest. While Ted was still a child, his father would like to say to him:

“When we faced oppression in Cuba, I had to place to flee to. If we lose our freedom here, where do we go?” These words stayed deep inside of him and made later a true fighter for liberty because his family experienced the feeling of losing it. He was an attendee in two private schools – Faith West Academy in Texas and Second Baptist School in Houston, and he got a degree of valedictorian in 1988. Later he attended Princeton and graduated there, but that was not the end of his education. He also finished Harvard Law School and got a diploma of a Juris Doctor.

Career

As a Legal representative General of the State of Texas and in personal practice, he wrote more than 80 US Supreme Court directives and declared 43 oral statements, together with nine before the US Supreme Court. Besides, he was a winner in unrivalled series of marking national triumphs. This implies protection of US autonomy against the UN, the World Court in Medellin against Texas – the Second Amendment right to have and carry arms, the authority of the Ten Commandments memorials at the Texas State Capitol, and also the words ‘under God” in the Pledge of Allegiance.

He was a leader in the US Senate who fought to recall Obamacare law and to give a conformation for Justice Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court. He was passionately defending life, marriage, the First Amendment, the Second Amendment, and all human rights. The key thing is that he gave a promise to always talk about the truth and to put his words into action. He always did. He proved that he has the right personality for his call, being a brave traditionalist and that the American Senate really needs someone like him.

Someone who can make a big change on economic growth, someone who is on the top of defending the Constitution and someone who protects all existing people’s values and rights. He is well known as one of few lawyers in history with an outstanding career and such success. Definitely the first Senator who has Cuban blood in his veins.

Personal Life

Famous Senator got married in 2001 to Heidi Suzanne Nelson. They are both having political interest. Before she met him, she was working in the White House for Condoleezza Rice and earlier as an investment advisor in New York. This successful couple have two daughters – Caroline and Catherine. This family indeed lives the American Dream. They are like an example that shows how through real dedication to work and the right attitude, you can expect great income and everything is achievable. However, this Senator makes sure that every American family has the same chances and choices as his.

Ted Cruz Net Worth 2020

As of 2020, Ted Cruz has an estimated net worth of almost $4 million. This fortune speaks of his hard work and the number of legal cases that he took throughout his career. He was looking after a few huge companies like Toyota and Pfizer. His passion and dedication brought him and his family huge wealth.